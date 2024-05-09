Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers: Hakuri awakens his hidden potential and teams up with Chihiro

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, were expected to showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's new ability, and the alleged spoilers didn't disappoint.

Additionally, the chapter showed Hakuri awakening his actual potential against Soya Sazanami. The official chapter is slated to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, 12 am JST.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira confront the Hishaku's leader, and learn the reason behind the Shinuchi blade's auction. Even though he was at his wit's end, the protagonist channeled his anger, desire, and conviction to the Cloud Gouger blade and entered its true realm.

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers show Chihiro and Hakuri in action against their respective foes

According to Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, the chapter is titled Selection.

The alleged Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers start with Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating Mei: Shred after entering the True Realm of Cloud Gouger. As the black lightning flashes around Chihiro, the Hishaku leader realizes the boy has blown life back into the blade.

With renewed strength, Chihiro breaks free from the wooden wall, and charges at the Hishaku leader to chop off his arm. The sorcerer throws his severed arm at Chihiro to block his field of vision and appears behind him to counterattack. However, the protagonist plunges his blade into the Hishaku leader's chest.

Yet he realizes that the sorcerer is still alive. According to Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, the Hishaku's leader nonchalantly takes the Cloud Gouger's attacks head-on, irrespective of the damage to his body. Chihiro thinks he must channel everything to his blade to defeat him.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers also explain that the Cloud Gouger has only three more embers left before it dies. Having been exposed to the blade's True Realm, Chihiro thinks it's pointless to combat the Hishaku's boss because he will tank the remaining embers as well.

As a result, he decides to use his lightning to break the wall and reunite with Hakuri and Shiba. Meanwhile, the chapter showcases Hakuri Sazanami's battle with his elder brother, Soya Sazanami.

The young sorcerer is still unable to cast Isou. Soya admonishes his younger brother and tells him that Chihiro is just using him. Meanwhile, Hakuri observes the black lightning on the other side and feels Chihiro is planning to burst through the wall.

Shiba and Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers show a flashback scene featuring Hakuri, Shiba, and Chihiro at a park. Shiba informs Hakuri that he can demonstrate Isou, but before that, he explains how the Spirit Energy works for a human being.

The sorcerer draws a human body with a stick and explains that everyone has Genryoku or Spirit Energy within their body. With this, a sorcerer can either use sorcery or increase its capacity.

However, before that, one must strengthen their body by circulating the Spirit Energy, which enables the sorcerer to attain superhuman movement or endurance.

Hakuri and Soya, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers reveal that Hakuri has already achieved the endurance aspect because he was able to endure Hiyuki's Flame Bone, which would have killed any normal human being.

Interestingly, the young sorcerer informs Shiba about the harsh training he faced at the Sazanami house. According to Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, every Sazanami member is expected to control their Spirit Energy at the age of eight and master Isou at eleven.

When Hakuri turned twelve with no progress, the Sazanami clan didn't let him train properly anymore. However, Shiba assures him that he can demonstrate sorcery if he lets go of his emotional baggage. Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers reveal that Hakuri's "emotions" prevent him from awakening his actual potential.

Hakuri uses Isou in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter returns to the present, where the sorcerer finally shakes off the subconscious wall and casts a powerful Isou at Soya Sazanami. Even though it's not potent enough to defeat the sorcerer, Hakuri achieves his goal.

The spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira bursting through the wall using the dying Cloud Gouger, and simultaneously stabbing Soya Sazanami in the back with his short blade.

The Hishaku leader is impressed and feels Chihiro's reasonability is beyond his imagination. According to Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, the chapter ends with Chihiro and Hakuri teaming up to progress through their next plan.

