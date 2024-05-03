Kagurabachi manga outsells Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with Volume 2

According to the latest Shoseki rankings for May 2, 2024, Kagurabachi manga has outsold Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with its second volume. Notably, both manga series released their respective second volumes on May 2. As per the rankings, Takeru Hokazono's manga has come second, while Kishimoto & Ikemoto's manga occupies third position.

Undoubtedly, this is a massive moment for the Hokazono's manga in general, considering Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is an already-established series. Even though it's only the first-day rankings, it proves that Hokazono's manga has become immensely popular in Japan.

Before we begin, it's important to note that Shoseki is an official website that posts the daily, weekly, and monthly rankings of Japanese manga sales. Considering both Kagurabachi and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex released their second volumes on May 2, 2024, fans were eager to learn about their sales.

Interestingly, the Shoseki rankings for May 2 have surprised several animanga fans. According to the website, Takeru Hokazono's manga sits at the second spot in the rankings, while Masashi Kishimoto and Ikemoto's Boruto: Two Blue Vortex grabs the third place.

Hokazono's series is only next to World Trigger, which released its 27th volume on May 2, 2024. Aside from Boruto, Hokazono's series has outsold Akane Banshi 11th volume (6th place) Nue's Exorcist 4th volume (13th place), and Undead Unluck 21st volume (14th place). Notably, all these are well-established manga series from Shueisha.

Chihiro, as seen in Hokazono's manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As a result, Takeru Hokazono's series occupying the second place has been phenomenal. Notably, Hokazono's manga has had a rollicking history. From being labeled as a "meme" series to changing the landscape of the Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga has been an actual phenomenon.

The latest rankings further prove the series' popularity in Japan. Although the rankings may change in the next few days, Hokazono's series has already cemented its place as the next big series from Shueisha.

How fans reacted to Kagurabachi outselling Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Takeru Hokazono's battle shonen manga surpassing Kishimoto's series in the Volume 2 sales rankings has certainly brought an overwhelming response from fans.

Some fans felt the results weren't surprising, while others acknowledged My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi's recommendation for the first volume, insisting it boosted the rankings for the second volume.

"Kagurabachi outselling Boruto is no surprise," a fan said.

"This is the power of Horikoshi's seal of approval. He knows a good manga when he sees it," another fan said.

Many fans are ecstatic about the results and find it amusing that Hokazono's manga, which doesn't even have an anime yet, outsold a firmly established manga series. Others have shown a neutral stance, acknowledging the rankings of both manga.

"I know it's just the first day but it's really hilarious that Boruto get outsold by Kagurabachi which doesn't have anime or big background," a fan amusingly said.

"Boruto and KB doing so good!!!!!!!!," a fan neutrally responds.

Overall, fans of Hokazono's manga, who call themselves "Bachibros" are delighted to see their manga performing well. It remains to be seen whether or not the series can keep up this ranking in the future.

