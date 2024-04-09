Chihiro Rokuhira recreates the iconic Zoro moment from One Piece in Kagurabachi chapter 28

Kagurabachi chapter 28 was quite interesting as it packed a ton of action and the build-up was generated quite effectively. The Rakuzaichi auction was the main focus in this chapter since the Enten is just moments away from being sold to a criminal.

An enchanted sword like this can do a lot of damage if it ends up in the wrong hands. This is why Chihiro Rokuhira attempted to infiltrate the Sazanami Clan's establishment where the auction was being held.

Rokuhira managed to find a way to enter the establishment through an emergency exit door that leads to the storage unit existing in the subspace. What he did there shocked the entire fanbase because he resembled the legendary swordsman Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece series.

Events that took place in Kagurabachi chapter 28 and why fans compared Rokuhira to Zoro from One Piece

Rokuhira infiltrating the storage space as shown in Kagurabachi chapter 28 (Image via Shueisha)

As stated earlier, Chihiro Rokuhira infiltrated the auction site. He managed to gain access to the storage space through the emergency exit door. However, fans were concerned about Rokuihira’s injured arm. The focus then shifted to Rokuhira who managed to take down a bunch of guards in just one swift motion. The Kuregomo seems to be in bad shape and on the verge of completely breaking.

The protagonist of the manga series was seen carrying an enchanted sword in his mouth. This was the defining moment in Kagurabachi chapter 28, and this created a wildfire on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter).

This panel made him look like Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece series. Naturally the resemblance seen in one of the panels of Kagurabachi chapter 28 made the entire fan base's day. Most people who are reading this manga series have come across the One Piece series since both these titles fall under the shonen category.

How fans reacted to a panel shown in Kagurabachi chapter 28

“Wtf is this real?,” said one fan.

“Wait is that a real panel,” said another.

Based on the reactions, it’s clear that fans find it hard to believe that this was an actual panel from the chapter. This alone indicates the similarity between Chihiro Rokuhira and Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece series. Fans were quite happy to see a similarity between these two characters especially due to the fact that one of the titles is an up-and-coming small-scale title while the other is one of the most successful manga titles of all time.

“Damn the influence is crazy,” said one fan.

“Zoro is just that guy,” said another.

“Bros literally the new gen version of Zoro but as the mc. Peak fiction recognizes peak fiction,” said another.

Naturally, this resemblance led to the fan base talking about the potential influence Zoro had on Chihiro Rokuhira. We don’t know if the manga author intended to pay homage to Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus. Fans assumed that this was the case and they were happy to see that shonen titles like Kagurabachi are taking inspiration from the likes of One Piece.

Final Thoughts

One thing that is common in these reactions is that fans who didn’t read Kagurabachi chapter 28 were shocked to see Rokuhira holding a sword in his mouth. Through this panel, two whole fanbases came together and appreciated a manga title without having any petty spats among them.

This interaction was quite heart-warming and fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter to see whether or not Rokuhira manages to retrieve the Enten.

