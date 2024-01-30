My Hero Academia: Does the New Order Quirk still exist? Explained

My Hero Academia has introduced numerous Quirks with a lot of unique abilities, but Star and Stripe's New Order might be one of the most peculiar in the entire series. The American superhero, despite her brief appearance, showcased a Quirk with the ability to alter aspects of reality just by knowing something's name. This ability proved to be incredibly potent, nearly allowing her to defeat Tomura Shigaraki at the height of his abilities.

In that regard, many My Hero Academia fans have expressed uncertainty about the current status of New Order. Originally stolen by Shigaraki, it was later revealed that the Quirk itself was engaged in battle within the vestige realm. Therefore, there are some questions regarding whether it still exists, although recent chapters of the manga (413 chapters published as of this writing) have provided an answer to that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Star and Stripe's New Order Quirk still exists in My Hero Academia series

The New Order Quirk made a comeback in My Hero Academia chapter 413 when the form of Star and Stripe made an appearance in Tomura Shigaraki's vestige world, telling All Might about "a little boy crying there." It was a reference to the crack in Shigaraki's mind that Deku and the rest of the One For All users were trying to seize to win this battle, but this scene also served to remind people that New Order still exists, albeit in a lesser version.

Shigaraki and Star and Stripe fought each other, and the former tried to steal the latter's Quirk, although this resulted in the vestige of the New Order destroying several of Tomura's abilities in the process. It was a defense code that Star and Stripe had designed in case her Quirk was stolen, which led to the villain losing several powers, although most fans believed that was the end for the American hero as she was never shown again in the story.

The latest confirmation is that the New Order Quirk still exists, albeit in a diminished essence, and it is very likely that it won't play a significant role in the coming chapters. Especially considering that there is a strong possibility that Shigaraki has neutered this Quirk's vestige in the days after their confrontation, that has to be taken into account.

Star and Stripe's role in the My Hero Academia series

Star and Stripe in the anime (Image via Bones)

Many fans of the series hold the common perception that Star and Stripe was an extremely wasted character. The arrival of heroes from other countries raised expectations, and Star's connection to All Might added an extra layer of anticipation.

While Star proved to be strong enough to challenge Tomura Shigaraki, it was fairly obvious that she wasn't going to be the one who would defeat him, so she was killed during her first battle. This was a considerable disappointment in the fandom, especially because most agree that she was just used as a plot device to weaken Shigaraki instead of being her own character.

Final thoughts

The New Order Quirk has been confirmed to still exist in the My Hero Academia manga, albeit as the mere essence of that power. That was shown in chapter 413 of the manga, as Star and Stripe told All Might about the crack in Tomura Shigaraki's mind.