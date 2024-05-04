My Hero Academia might show the series' greatest death and revival in season 7

My Hero Academia is set to return with its 7th season on May 4, 2024. The preceeding season drew to a close in March 2023. Now, about a year later, the series will return and pick up from where it left fans on a major cliffhanger.

America's No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, made her anime debut. Her entrance comes after All Might's request for foreign aid due to Tomura Shigaraki's body being nearly complete. The coming arc, Star and Stripe Arc, like previous ones, promises to be topped to the brim with action.

Given the studio's pacing of the adaptation, season 7 will likely cover the Star and Stripe Arc and the U.A. Traitor Arc. With this in mind, the series might adapt the most impactful death and revival of a certain character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 7 anime.

My Hero Academia: 7th season to adapt the series' greatest death and revival

All about the death and revival

As it stands, the 7th season of Kohei Horikoshi's series will likely feature the death and revival of Katsuki Bakugo. The deuteragonist of the series will have another close brush with death before he makes an emphatic return, showcasing his determination and ability to inspire hope.

This happens in chapter 365 due to Shigaraki’s vendetta against Izuku Midoriya. His extreme feelings cause him to target Bakugo. Their previous interactions permitted him to understand Midoriya and Bakugo's closeness. Thus, he planned to present Deku with Bakugo’s corpse upon his return to UA, another form of psychological torture.

However, he missed out on a certain vital point - Bakugo’s tenacity and unreal development. The blonde's new move, Cluster (concentrating the destructive force of large-scale explosions into a single point at point-blank range), could deal lasting damage to Shigaraki's rapidly healing body.

However, this needed to be executed at close range. So, when Bakugo drew near enough, Shigaraki punched him in the chest, immediately tearing his heart to shreds.

But the presence of Edgeshot was a saving grace, as using his Foldabody Quirk, he would stretch himself deathly thin and fashion himself into a replacement heart for the Hero-in-training.

More on Season 7

As stated, Season 7 Episode 1 will begin by picking up where the previous left off - the introduction of America's No. 1 Hero Star and Stripe. Due to a request for foreign aid from All Might, America will send their strongest to lend a hand.

With Shigaraki's body nearly complete and All For One (AFO) pulling the strings, their goal is to target her due to her Quirk - New Order. The Star and Stripe Arc is not a very long arc, spanning around 6 chapters before proceeding into the one, i.e., the U.A. Traitor Arc.

Assuming the anime adapts 3 chapters into a single episode and there will be 25 episodes, Season 7 could finish at chapter 405, ushering the Final War Arc. This is the series' longest, continuing at the moment. It would be a reasonable point to conclude this season and allow Season 8 to adapt the battles ahead.

In conclusion

To reiterate, Katsuki Bakugo's death and revival will likely be featured in My Hero Academia Season 7. Given how Studio Bones has paced and adapted the series so far, it is improbable that this moment will not be shown.

Bakugo's death caused a ton of grief among fans, considering how popular the character is. His heroic return was also equally welcomed and met with applause, as he swooped in to save the very Hero he looked up to.

