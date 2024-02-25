My Hero Academia Season 7 announces opening theme artist

My Hero Academia season 7 announced the name of the opening theme artist at the Ani-Rock FES 2024 live event on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Toru Kitajima, also known as TK from Ling Tosite Sigure, will perform the sequel's opening theme song. Produced by BONES Studios, the anime is set to premiere on May 4, 2024.

My Hero Academia season 7 serves as a highly anticipated sequel to the previous season, which ran from October 1, 2022, to March 25, 2023. The series is based on Kohei Horikoshi's shonen manga, which began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2024. Since then, 39 volumes have been published thus far.

TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs My Hero Academia season 7's opening theme song

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, the ANI-ROCK FES 2024 live event was held at Kanagawa Yokohama Arena, where it was announced that TK from Ling Tosite Sigure will perform the opening theme song for My Hero Academia season 7. It was earlier revealed that the highly anticipated sequel will premiere on May 4, 2024.

Also known as Toru Kitajima, TK is a renowned Japanese musician, singer, and songwriter, who rose to prominence as the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the famous Japanese rock music band, Ling Tosite Sigure. Later in 2011, he began to stream his solo works as TK from Ling Tosite Sigure.

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Toru Kitajima (TK) has previously worked on the opening theme song for PSYCHO-PASS anime, titled Abnormalize, with his band, Ling Tosite Sigure. Besides that, he also performed the opening theme for the Tokyo Ghoul, titled Unravel, as part of his solo project.

As such, fans can expect him to deliver a memorable song for season 7. Official comments from TK have also arrived on the anime's official website. While the singer didn't mention the title of the opening song, he revealed what went inside his mind while composing the music.

The comment in Japanese, when translated into English reads as follows:

"I kept thinking about what I could draw for my work, as I have no personality, no talent, and am far from a hero. Suddenly, a soap bubble flew in front of me, and it was an extremely bright rainbow color.

He adds:

"The theme of this song was born at the moment when it disappeared, leaving behind a shape on the concrete. Is this battle that continues while being robbed, even gaining pain for yourself or someone else? In a world in tatters. May the shining light be engraved with this song."

One can assume from TK's comments that the opening theme song for My Hero Academia season 7 will echo the feelings of the heroes and serve as an extension of the fierce final battle.

Naomi Nakayama is directing the anime at Bones Studios, with Yosuke Kuroda supervising the series' scripts. Hitomi Odaishima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi are in charge of the character designs, while Yuuki Hayashi is composing the series' music.

Picking up the events from the previous season, My Hero Academia season 7 will begin with the Star and Stripes arc, where the American Hero will make her appearance. Additionally, the upcoming season will explore the decisive battle between the U.A. students and the Villains, led by none other than AFO.

