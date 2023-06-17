Which arcs will My Hero Academia season 7 cover? Explained

In March 2023, it was officially announced that production for My Hero Academia season 7 is currently underway. This eagerly anticipated announcement coincided with the end of the previous season, generating a lot of hype for what lies ahead. Season 7 is expected to adapt the Star and Stripe Arc and the U.A. Traitor Arc.

In the previous season, fans witnessed the climax of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and the Dark Hero arc. Izuku returned to UA High School after going rogue for a period of time, but Japan is still a mess as the Villains continue to wreak havoc under the leadership of All For One and Shigaraki. However, as fans saw, season 6 also introduced the Star and Stripe arc, as it concluded with All Might seeking aid from heroes in other nations, and America's No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, made the decision to offer her support.

My Hero Academia season 7 will most likely be released in late 2023 or early 2024

Star and Stripe will steal the spotlight in the upcoming My Hero Academia season 7 anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 is expected to adapt two more arcs from the Final Act Saga: the Star and Stripe Arc and the U.A. Traitor Arc.

The Star and Stripe Arc will introduce America's No. 1 Pro Hero, Cathleen Bate, also known as Star and Stripe, who will arrive in Japan to help defeat the Villains. However, Tomura will be prepared to fight back. In fact, he will try to steal her Quirk, New Order. Thus, fans will be able to witness the astounding power of this Quirk, which allows the user to impose their own rules on their surroundings. They are also capable of transforming and granting themselves new skills.

Fans can expect to see Shigaraki being more active in the upcoming My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via Studio Bones)

Star and Stripe will be voiced by veteran voice actor Romi Park, renowned for portraying iconic characters such as Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach, and Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan. Sadly, this arc will have a tragic ending.

Following the Star and Stripe Arc, season 7 will delve into the U.A. Traitor Arc, where Class 1-A and the remaining Pro Heroes gear up for the ultimate showdown against All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and the Villains. However, complications will arise when a student from Class 1-A is compelled to become a traitor and provide vital information to the League of Villains, as their parents' lives are in danger.

Alongside the announcement of season 7, a pencil sketch of Deku by Horikoshi was also released, building up excitement. Additionally, on June 16, 2023, Studio Bones unveiled another artwork featuring Deku. Thus, it appears that fans who are anticipating the series have not been let down.

It is expected that the upcoming My Hero Academia season 7 will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. However, an official date has not yet been announced.

