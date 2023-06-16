My Hero Academia season 7 teaser visual revealed

On June 16, 2023, Studio Bones finally revealed a new teaser visual for My Hero Academia season 7. Since the release of the new visual teaser for My Hero Academia season 7, the teaser has swept the internet, and fans can't wait to see Deku and other UA high students in action once again.

In the sixth season of My Hero Academia, fans saw The Dark Deku and Paranormal Liberation War arcs of Kohei Horikoshi's critically acclaimed manga, and the upcoming season is probably going to cover the U.A. Traitor and Final War arcs. The anime's seventh season was confirmed as soon as the sixth season ended.

A new My Hero Academia season 7 teaser image was unveiled on Hero Day

On Friday, fans were treated to a new My Hero Academia season 7 teaser visual. The image was unveiled on the anniversary of Hero Day, which has been observed annually since the release of My Hero Academia's 49th episode, One for All, on the same date in 2018, featuring the battle between All Might and All for One.

The teaser image showed Deku standing in black and white, wearing Gran Torino's yellow colored cape, which he received during the Dark Deku arc. Fans will recall that when Gran Torino gave Deku the cape, he warned him not to forget that only killing Shigaraki would be an option. Furthermore, Deku is seen wearing his full-body suit in the teaser image, including his accessories like Iron Soles, Air Force Gloves, and Mid-Gauntlet.

Not only that, the surface and background around Deku have been painted in a brownish color with the words, "Season 7 Coming," which heightened the fans' anticipation. Along with the teaser image, the My Hero Academia team also revealed that a campaign would be held where fans can obtain this novelty image. Also, an event would be held at Animate locations across the country.

Given that there is currently no official release date set, the teaser image for My Hero Academia season 7 is a great assurance for fans. However, it is anticipated that the upcoming season will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. The U. A. Traitor arc will be the main focus of My Hero Academia season 7, which has been long teased. As such, The Traitor arc will center on the tragic tale of the traitor, whose similarities to Deku will startle the fans.

What fans are saying about My Hero Academia season 7 new visual?

As soon as the image was made public, fans were ecstatic about the brand-new teaser. Twitter users expressed a desire to watch My Hero Academia's seventh season, including the Traitor arc as well as the Final War arc. Some of the tweets from fans include:

Stay tuned for more My Hero Academia and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

