Will My Hero Academia Season 6 cover the U.A. Traitor arc? Explained

Manga readers may be wondering if the U.A. Traitor storyline will be resolved by the end of My Hero Academia Season 6.

The subplot has been relegated to the background for quite a while. At this very moment, the U.A. High School has no leads on a potential traitor in their midst. Of course, they have more pressing concerns with the Paranormal Liberation War. However, what happens afterwards is going to be very important.

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Season 6 will run for 25 episodes, following the precedence of previous seasons. Now that it's almost halfway through, manga readers can try figuring out what to expect.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

Here's a speculative look at whether or not My Hero Academia Season 6 will cover the U.A. traitor

What's left for the Paranormal Liberation War?

The juiciest parts of the Paranormal Liberation War are coming up very soon. My Hero Academia Season 6 will see the following events unfold:

Deku and Shigaraki will fight in the vestige world

AFO will have to confront the OFA predecessors

Dabi still has to reveal himself to be Toya Todoroki

Gigantomachia has to be neutralized by several heroes

Mirio Togata needs to make his dramatic return

Mr. Compress will have to rescue Shigaraki and Spinner

Re-Destro, Geten, and Trumpet have to be captured

Shigaraki needs to make his escape and head for Tartarus

Class 1-A students need to react to Midnight's death

As previously mentioned, My Hero Academia Season 6 will have 25 episodes in total. The tenth episode, titled The Ones Within Us, will be released on December 3, 2022, so it might take a few more episodes to complete the Paranormal Liberation War. That leaves room for half a season's worth of material.

Here's a look at the remaining arcs

glowing donut @macinator_



#MHA #BNHA "I'm not locked in here with you, You're locked in here with ME" - Star and Stripe probably "I'm not locked in here with you, You're locked in here with ME" - Star and Stripe probably #MHA #BNHA https://t.co/r9jYqYauJM

The Paranormal Liberation arc ran from Chapter 253 to Chapter 306. However, by the looks of it, My Hero Academia Season 6 will only need slightly over half the season to cover 50 manga chapters. The remaining arcs will be a lot smaller by comparison, with the obvious exception of the Final Arc:

Tartarus Escapees arc (Chapters 307 - 328)

(Chapters 307 - 328) Star and Stripe arc (Chapters 329 - 334)

(Chapters 329 - 334) U.A. Traitor arc (Chapters 335 - 342)

(Chapters 335 - 342) Final arc (Chapters 343 - ??)

There is a possibility that My Hero Academia Season 6 will cover the U.A. traitor arc towards the end. The next three arcs have fewer chapters than the Paranormal Liberation War. However, based on the content alone, it would pair up nicely with the Final Arc, which likely takes up most of a season itself.

Why it makes sense to wait for the next season

slimthickdoraa @sunshiineesa Not me finding out that Yuga Aoyama was the UA traitor the whole team and I thought it was Toru Hagakure for obvious reasons that I won’t explain why I though she was the UA traitor Not me finding out that Yuga Aoyama was the UA traitor the whole team and I thought it was Toru Hagakure for obvious reasons that I won’t explain why I though she was the UA traitor https://t.co/PpMY64IduM

Studio Bones has good reason to save the U.A. traitor arc for Season 7. There might not be enough time for it during My Hero Academia Season 6. From a storytelling perspective, however, this would make perfect sense. The U.A. Traitor arc ties in perfectly with the Final Arc.

Yuga Aoyama was forced to become AFO's lackey against his will. However, with some help and understanding from Izuku Midoriya, he's able to repay the favor after his relatively short arc. He played a major role in getting AFO to reveal himself out in the open.

With some assistance from Aoyama, the heroes were able to set up favorable matches against the villains in the Final Arc. The U.A. Traitor arc may not happen in My Hero Academia Season 6, but it certainly will by the next one.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes