Will Star and Stripes die in My Hero Academia season 7? Explained

My Hero Academia season 7 is due to come out in May, and the arrival of Star and Stripe, the Number 1 Hero of the United States in that series, is going to be one of the first highlights. She was left as a cliffhanger at the end of season 6, and now she is poised to make her grand entrance, which sets a lot of different questions for people who are anime-only watchers of the series.

As mentioned earlier, Star and Stripe is the most prominent hero in the United States, and she was also inspired by All Might when the latter was in that country in his youth, which is why My Hero Academia season 7 is likely to start strong with her character and abilities. However, some people have wondered if her character is going to die this season, which is a bit more complicated than what people may initially think.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Star and Stripe is going to die in My Hero Academia season 7

The most straightforward answer is that, yes, Star and Stripe is going to die in My Hero Academia season 7 and most likely in the first few episodes. She is going to face Tomura Shigaraki and be defeated by him as the latter manages to escape the missiles of the American hero's troops, thus giving the villain the chance to use Decay on her and steal her Quirk.

This battle is mostly remembered by how author Kohei Horikoshi wasted the character of Star and Stripe, which most fans thought had potential for greater things, and the use of her Quirk, New Order. This Quirk works by having her touch an object or a living being and set rules by speaking its name, thus giving the hero the possibility of manipulating it and the world around it.

It is a very powerful Quirk and that is why All For One, controlling Tomura Shigaraki's body, wanted to steal it from Star and Stripe. However, once the Quirk is absorbed, it begins to destroy several of Shigaraki's powers and abilities from within, since the American hero had set up this reaction in case the worst scenario took place. In fact, her Quirk is still a factor in the vestige world in recent chapters of the manga.

The legacy of Star and Stripe in the series

Star and Stripe in season 6 of the anime (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia season 7 is going to feature the battle between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki, and it goes without saying that this is very likely to be divisive among a lot of fans who are anime-only watchers. This is mainly because of how the character of Star and Stripe was handled and also because of how it presents other issues with the series' world-building.

She was introduced as the biggest hero in the United States and someone strong enough to rival the likes of Shigaraki and All For One, but was quickly defeated without even having interactions with All Might and Deku. Despite having an interesting origin and coming from a different country where she was an equivalent to All Might in Japan, it seems like wasted potential.

Furthermore, this also showed a major flaw in the manga's world-building, as she was the only foreign hero to aid Japan during the All For One assault. Considering the degree of the threat, it feels like a plothole that Star and Stripe was the only foreign hero to ignore government rules to aid the main cast, which is most likely due to Horikoshi not wanting to introduce more characters during the final portion of the story.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia season 7 is going to present the death of Star and Stripe during her battle with Tomura Shigaraki. Her backstory and the explanation of her Quirk, New Order, as well as her assault on Shigaraki's vestige world, are also going to be presented this season.

