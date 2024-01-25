Did Star and Stripe return in My Hero Academia chapter 413? Explained

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 saw the alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 413 be released, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming issue. While this information isn’t considered truly canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically been proven very reliable.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing My Hero Academia chapter 413’s events, which see Kudo’s plan for Izuku “Deku” Midoriya to give up One For All fully explained. In the process, fans see Star and Stripe’s vestige appear and play a key role in the realization and explanation of Kudo’s daring plan.

Unsurprisingly given her fan-favorite status, readers are now extremely curious to know whether or not Star and Stripe has officially and formally returned to the series despite her previous status. While My Hero Academia chapter 413 does bring Star and Stripe, the exact context of this reappearance may leave her fans disappointed.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 brings Star and Stripe back, but purely in Vestige form (& likely as a one-off)

Did Star and Stripe return? Explained

While My Hero Academia chapter 413 does see Star and Stripe return to the series, it’s purely in Vestige form, and likely in a one-off context given what her reappearance saw her do. While unfortunate, it’s not very surprising considering that fans last saw Star and Stripe when she died while fighting Tomura Shigaraki (whose body was then controlled by All For One).

Despite this recent reappearance, Star and Stripe has not come back to life, with her cameo being purely in the context of the Vestige worlds of both the One For All and All For One Quirks. Furthermore, her full Vestige’s appearance in the issue is actually in the context of a flashback, and is representative of her and her Quirk’s final moments within All For One’s Vestige world.

In other words, My Hero Academia chapter 413 sadly doesn’t even see Star and Stripe return in the present, instead giving fans a look at what her final moments of consciousness were. This also further supports the idea that this reappearance is a one-off, meaning chapter 413 is likely the last time fans will see the character before the series ends.

However, this doesn’t make her cameo any less significant, with the reappearance arguably lifting her character in terms of her relevance to the series’ core plot and recent events. Star’s flashback reappearance sees her point out to her teacher All Might (via communication through the Vestige worlds) that there’s a “sad child” in All For One’s Vestige world.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 later sees Kudo elaborate that Star found a mental crack in the seemingly impenetrable mental wall that is Shigaraki’s anger, frustration, and past memories. Behind this crack is where she saw the crying child she told All Might about, which is almost certain to be Tenko Shimura, Tomura Shigaraki’s original and true personality.

By communicating this to All Might’s One For All Vestige, who in turn shared it with Kudo and the others, Star is able to set up a plan of attack for Deku to save Shigaraki as he desires. Likewise, the rest of the chapter sees the kinks in Kudo’s plan worked out, setting up a final mental standoff between the previous One For All users and Shigaraki.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.