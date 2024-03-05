Wind Breaker anime confirms April 2024 release date and more in new PV

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 saw the official website for the Wind Breaker anime series begin streaming a main promotional video, which revealed the anime’s Friday, April 5, 2024 premiere. The official website for the series also released a new key visual alongside the promotional video, also revealing additional cast and the opening and ending theme songs for the series.

The Wind Breaker anime also announced that it will be screened early at an event on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 movie theater in Tokyo, Japan. Cast members are confirmed as attending this early screening for the series. Information on obtaining entry to this screening is seemingly unavailable as of this article’s writing.

The upcoming Wind Breaker anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Satoru Nii’s original manga series of the same name. Nii’s original manga series first launched in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Wind Breaker anime cast joined by Demon Slayer’s Muichiro, Frieren’s Übel, and more

As mentioned above, the highly anticipated Wind Breaker anime series is officially confirmed to be premiering in Japan on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 12:26AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will premiere on 28 MBS/TBS stations, in the Super Animeism TURBO block for those 28 stations. As mentioned above, this will be preceded by a special early screening event which cast will attend.

Newly announced cast for the series includes Kengo Kawanishi as Taiga Tsugeura, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mitsuki Kiryu, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Kotoha Tachibana. The three are likely best known for their respective roles as Demon Slayer’s Muichiro Tokito, Bungo Stray Dogs’ Junichiro Tanizaki, and as Frieren’s Übel. The trio are joining the following previously announced starring cast members:

Yūma Uchida as Haruka Sakura

Kōki Uchiyama as Kyо̄tarо̄ Sugishita

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hayato Suо̄

Yūichi Nakamura as Hajime Umemiya

Ryōta Suzuki as Tōma Hiragi

Shōya Chiba as Akihiko Nirei

Toshifumi Akai is directing the anime at CloverWorks studios, with Hiroshi Seko handling series composition. Taishi Kawakami is designing the characters, while Ryo Takahashi is composing the music for the series. The opening theme song will be performed by natori, and is entitled “Zettai Reido,” which translates to “Absolute Zero.” Young Kee performs the ending theme song “Muteki,” which translates to “Unbeatable.”

Kodansha USA Publishing licenses the manga for distribution in English, and has been releasing the series digitally since Spring 2022. The series is also now being published in print, with four of the 13 total English volumes having been released in print. The series’ 16th volume overall is set to be released in Japanese this coming Friday, March 8, 2024.

