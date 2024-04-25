Wind Breaker episode 4: Shishitoren vs Bofurin set up as Sakura learns more about Umemiya

Wind Breaker episode 4 was officially released on Thursday, April 25, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the highly-anticipated Spring 2024 anime series.

Likewise, fans saw the confrontation between the Bofurin and the Shishitoren officially set up in this episode, with the series’ next release set to begin the tournament-style brawl.

Wind Breaker episode 4 also does a great job of further characterizing Hajime Umemiya, both as a person and as the leader of the Bofurin.

The introduction of Shishitoren leader Choji Tomiyama also does a great job of further characterizing Umemiya, as well as establishing the key differences between the two groups at large.

Wind Breaker episode 4 sets up major character development for Umemiya, Toma, and more in coming weeks

Brief episode recap

Wind Breaker episode 4 opens with Sakura and co still reporting the situation to Umemiya (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 4 began immediately where the previous ended, with Toma Hiragi telling Hajime Umemiya about what happened with the Shishitoren as the others waited silently.

Umemiya said he already knows, but began discussing an issue with his garden rather than the ongoing Shishitoren issue, revealing why Toma is always so apprehensive about reporting to him.

Haruka Sakura acknowledged that Umemiya was still clearly respected and charismatic after everyone sat down, while the middle school student began trying to explain what happened.

He said he was chasing a shoplifter, but eventually wandered into Shishitoren territory, accidentally sparking a clash as a result of Sakura and co saving him.

Wind Breaker episode 4 saw Umemiya call the student by his name of Sasaki, thanking him for his actions since they were aimed at protecting the town of Furin and its people.

Umemiya then told him to leave the rest to his “big brothers,” before asking how the others saved him. Umemiya laughed at this discovery, confusing Sakura and co. He then asked Sakura if he started a fight, prompting him to explain which clearly showed he did.

Wind Breaker episode 4 saw Sakura praised by Umemiya for his thoughts on and actions toward the Shishitoren (Image via CloverWorks)

However, he agreed with Sakura’s thoughts and actions, praising him for what he’s done since coming to Furin so far, even calling him a “reliable younger brother.”

Sakura then questioned the feeling of his body burning all over, before saying he understands that the feeling of safety he gives is what draws everyone to him.

Wind Breaker episode 4 then saw Sakura act very tsundere-esque and argued about being Umemiya’s little brother, as Toma got a call from someone named Kaji about the Shishitoren.

A voice then rang out on a megaphone, revealed to be the Shishistoren’s leader Choji Tomiyama who had also beaten up several Bofurin and was telling Umemiya to come out and fight.

Sakura then got excited at the idea of someone stronger than Jo Togame, but was suddenly scared by a fighting spirit he felt behind him. This was revealed to be Umemiya, who was getting ready to fight as Toma, Sakura, Sugishita and Suo all chased after him, and Nirei after them.

Jo and the other Shishitoren members come knocking on Bofurin's door in Wind Breaker episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 4 saw Umemiya tell the others to wait outside the courtyard, with Sakura arguing but stopping after Umemiya said he wouldn’t repeat himself.

Sakura questioned if this Umemiya was the same as the one on the roof, as he approached Tomiyama. Tomiyama then celebrated an imminent fight, but Umemiya instead began talking and pointed out the fighting he did on the way here, saying this made them even.

Tomiyama agreed at first before rushing at Umemiya with a kick, which was blocked. Umemiya then asked him why he wanted to fight so badly, to which Tomiyama said he wanted Umemiya specifically.

He added reaching at the top of the Shishitoren seemed so boring, whereas Umemiya is still enjoying life, which is unfair. Tomiyama then said he’ll take Furin, Umemiya, and everything else for himself so he too can be happy.

Wind Breaker episode 4 then saw Umemiya say Tomiyama must’ve had it rough, as Jo Togame and several other Shishitoren members showed up.

Sakura and the others then stood at Umemiya’s side, while Tomiyama tried convincing the other Shishitoren members to leave. However, Jo pointed out that the entirety of the Bofurin were watching from within the school, prompting Umemiya to tell them not to move.

Umemiya accepted Tomiyama’s challenge, but additional talk saw them put it off for another day.

Tomiyama then suggested a tournament style team competition between all those involved in the current situation. The matchups were then established, with the most notable being Tomiyama versus Umemiya and Jo versus Sakura.

Wind Breaker episode 4 then saw one of the Shishitoren named Kota Sako then asked to challenge Toma, with the latter’s response suggesting they know each other.

A nervous Nirei then went to Kotoha Tachibana’s cafe with Sakura, Suo, Sasaki, and Sugishita, with the lattermost sitting off by himself. Kotoha then told him not to worry, reminding him that Sakura, Umemiya, and the others aren’t that weak.

Umemiya entered as this happened, immediately fawning over Kotoha and saying she’s like his little sister. Sakura then asked for further explanation, to which Kotoha revealed she and Umemiya grew up in the same group home.

Toma explained further, and also further elaborated on why he told Sakura to keep her involvement in the fight the other day a secret.

Wind Breaker episode 4 then Toma thinking of how the Shishitoren used to be, explaining that their “devotees to power” nickname once rang true.

The Bofurin apparently once had a gruesome brawl with them, but added that grisly rumors about them spread since Tomiyama became leader. He added that Tomiyama and Jo both cared about the team more than anything, prompting to say Tomiyama is the reason why they’ve changed.

Umemiya said their “conversation,” meaning their fight, will answer why that is tomorrow. They all then parted ways before meeting tomorrow, prompting Sasaki to properly thank everyone one more time and wish them luck tomorrow.

The episode ended with tomorrow having arrived, and Umemiya and co entering Shishitoren territory to meet up with their enemies.

In review

One of the biggest strengths of episode 4 is how well it characterizes the Shishitoren and Bofurin as groups, especially with the reveal of their prior history.

Toma and Sako’s relationship will also likely contribute to this characterization of the two groups, as will additional characterization of Tomiyama specifically, who seems to be an enigma even for Umemiya.

Wind Breaker episode 4 also does a fantastic job of establishing that the Bofurin are protectors of everyone in Furin, even middle school students whom they don’t necessarily owe anything to.

It further juxtaposes the Bofurin against the Shishitoren, and adds additional stakes and context to the coming tournament battle between the two groups.

In summation

Episode 4 primarily focuses on the characterization of Hajime Umemiya and the backgrounds of both the Bofurin and the Shishitoren groups, as well as the formermost’s relationship with Kotoha Tachibana.

In the process, Sakura clearly becomes endeared to Umemiya despite the latter’s personality quirks, likely setting up the two to have a student and mentor relationship throughout the series.

