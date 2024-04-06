Wind Breaker episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 2 is set to air on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 12:26 am JST, as per the series’ official website. With the protagonist, Haruka Sakura introduced and the role of the Bofurin, the eponymous Wind Breaker group, explained, fans are expecting Haruka to officially meet his classmates in the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 2 will leak prior to the official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Wind Breaker episode 2 release date and time

With Haruka Sakura officially introduced, Wind Breaker episode 2 should begin introducing his friends and allies (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 2 is scheduled to air on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 12, 2024. However, the exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Wind Breaker episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 11, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, April 12, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 2: Where to watch

Given his behavior, Wind Breaker episode 2 may see Haruka initially struggle to connect with his classmates (Image via CloverWorks)

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after it airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this during the announcement of its Spring 2024 lineup. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Wind Breaker episode 1 recap

Wind Breaker episode 1 began with the introduction of Haruka Sakura via a dream he had, which showcased how lonely and ostracized he feels due to his unique appearance. The appearance in question is half his hair being naturally black, while the other half is naturally white (including his eyebrows and eyelashes). His eyes are also two different colors, with the right eye being black (matching his hair on that side) and the left being a golden-ish color.

The episode then jumped to some delinquents bothering a girl revealed to be Kotoha Tachibana after Haruka helped her. She then fed Haruka, with the two talking about why Haruka came to Furin town and is going to the high school. Haruka said he wanted to be the strongest since fighting is how he values his life, but she said he will never rise to the top alone. Haruka stormed off after this, asserting that he doesn’t need anyone’s strength but his own.

The delinquents from earlier then returned with larger numbers, tearing up and terrorizing Furin town. Haruka began fighting them but got injured when Kotoha came outside and he had to protect her. Thankfully, just as he was about to be taken down, other Furin High School students showed up.

The episode ended with Haruka seeing the townsfolk praising the Furin High delinquents, calling it cool and understanding what Kotoha meant earlier.

Wind Breaker episode 2: What to expect (speculative)

With the necessary setup and introductions done, episode 2 should begin with Haruka attending Furin High and meeting his classmates for the first time. Likewise, his fellow freshmen and his core group of friends will also likely be introduced, whether slowly with just one coming in the next episode, or quickly with all being introduced as a group.

In either scenario, episode 2 should feature him developing his friendships and relationships regardless of how quickly or slowly this is achieved. The episodes immediately following the second should also follow a similar pattern, eventually building up to whatever the major conflict of the first season will be.

