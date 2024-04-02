Wind Breaker episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 1 is set to release on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 12:26 am JST as per the series’ official website. With this episode marking the premiere of the series, fans expect a laidback opening installment that focuses on introducing viewers to protagonist Haruka Sakura.

It is unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 1 will leak early in any capacity prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans have confirmed information about the release of the series’ upcoming installment thanks to its official Japanese website.

Wind Breaker episode 1 release date and time

Wind Breaker episode 1 will introduce fans to protagonist Haruka Sakura (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 1 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 5, 2024. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night release. Japanese viewers, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the episode on Sunday morning. The exact release date varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 4, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:56 am, Friday, April 5, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 1: Where to watch

Wind Breaker episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

International fans can stream the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll after it airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Wind Breaker plot summary

Wind Breaker is an action shonen series that falls into the prototypical school delinquent theme seen in several other “yanki” manga series. Likewise, the title fits into the martial arts genre as well.

The series follows protagonist Haruka Sakura, who is just starting at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their strength in fights and brawls. Sakura, likewise, only wants to associate with the strongest, not the weak.

However, the rest of Furin High School’s degenerates willingly lend their strength to protect their town and those in it from anyone who'd wish them ill or cause them harm. While Haruka does get involved in this, he’s admittedly not interested in playing the role of hero or joining any team. Instead, all he's focused on is fighting his way to the top at the school with the toughest of the toughest around him.

Fans can expect the Wind Breaker anime to show Haruka in a constant state of flux between helping out his classmates in their efforts and actively fighting against them to showcase superiority. While this will make for an engaging dynamic, it’s also a difficult one to pull off given that certain characters will go from allies in one episode to enemies in another.

Wind Breaker episode 1: What to expect (speculative)

Wind Breaker episode 1 should begin with Haruka attempting to befriend his classmates and learn of their desire to protect Furin High School’s town before fighting them. This will also play into a more traditional setup/approach for an anime’s pilot episode, where supporting characters are first introduced before any antagonistic forces.

Episode 1 should also break down exactly why the students of Furin High School so fervently protect their town and the people within it from outside forces. In turn, this should lead to the establishment of an overarching narrative for the series, giving fans a clear end goal for Haruka’s, story which will be further elaborated on as the series progresses.

