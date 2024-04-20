Wind Breaker episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 4 is set to release on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 12:26 am JST, according to the series' official website. With the Shishitoren introduced and the Bofurin's leader set to be updated on the situation, the coming installment will likely begin setting up the first major turf war of the series.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 4 will leak early in any capacity or degree prior to the official release date and time. However, fans know exactly when the series' upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series' official Japanese website.

This article will fully break down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 4 and speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 4: Release date and time

Sugishita and Sakura seemingly begin a budding friendship heading into Wind Breaker episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 4 will air on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 26, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Trending

Episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 25, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 25, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 26, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, April 26, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 4: Where to watch

Furin's top fighter is finally introduced heading into Wind Breaker episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker episode 3 began with Sakura and Sugishita continuing their fight until a voice came over the loudspeaker. Everyone in class but Sakura stood silent and still as they listened to the voice, which was revealed to be Furin's number one, Hajime Umemiya. Sakura wondered how someone who sounded so cheery could be Furin's number one but was interrupted by someone coming to their class and ordering them into the courtyard.

Here, Toma Hiragi reappeared, likely better known as the Furin student who saved Sakura and Kotoha Tachibana in the street fight they got involved in. After reaffirming to Sakura that he needs to stay quiet about Kotoha's involvement, it was revealed that the school was going on patrol and splitting into groups of four or five. Sakura's group was himself, Nirei, Suo, and Sugishita, with Toma being the leader of Sakura and Sugishita's group at Hajime's request.

The group then did their patrols, eventually finding a local middle school student fleeing from Shishitoren territory, the Shishitoren being a rival group. Sakura and Sugishita immediately began fighting, prompting the introduction of Jo Togame, the Shishitoren's number two. Jo left shortly after but promised to fight Sakura someday. The episode ended with Toma taking Sakura and co to Hajime to report the incident, officially introducing Furin's number one.

Wind Breaker episode 4: What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Following the introduction of the Shishitoren, Wind Breaker, episode 4 should introduce fans to Hajime's serious side once he hears about the latest incident from Toma and co. This should also establish why Toma was so hesitant about letting Hajime hear that Kotoha was involved in a street fight the other day.

After this, episode 4 should see Hajime advise that the Bofurin need to prepare for a turf war, given the involvement of the Shishitoren's second-in-command. The rest of the episode will likely show the preparations the Bofurin and the Shishitoren are making for the inevitable coming battle.

Related links:

Wind Breaker episode 3 highlights

Wind Breaker episode 2 highlights

Wind Breaker episode 1 highlights

10 best anime like Wind Breaker you need to watch

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback