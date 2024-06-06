The Boys season 4 first clip depicts Butcher's encounter with Homelander and Ryan

On June 6, 2024, ahead of its release on June 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime, The Boys dropped the first clip from the upcoming season. The clip depicts a very awkward family reunion of sorts, where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) tries to convince Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to abandon Homelander and come with him.

But the clip also shows their emotional meeting being interrupted by Homelander (Anthony Starr) as he steps in to take Ryan away, while also revealing to Billy that he knows about his secret condition.

The Boys is almost back for its new season, with just a week to go before fans can dive right back into the world of immoral superheroes and righteous mercenaries. The fourth season of the show comes with a lot of anticipation and is likely to open to a lot of excitement, taking forward the story that has only turned more and more complicated over the past seasons.

The first clip from The Boys season 4 has aptly set up the stage for the drama that will take place over the eight episodes. It was always clear that Ryan would be a key piece of the puzzle in this season, and the first clip has affirmed that with conviction.

The Boys season 4 first clip gives a little glimpse at almost everything that will be crucial this time

The Boys has always been noted for its exceptional attention to detail, and it would be wrong to consider that this clip is random. Rather, in the short and relatively calm screentime, the show has already given fans hoards of themes to watch out for.

The released clip depicts Butcher cornering Ryan and appealing to his love for Grace to convince him to move away from Homelander. Ryan tries to argue that Homelander was his father and was maybe right in some way, but Butcher tries to make him see the light. Before long, Homelander arrives and reveals to Butcher that he can see the "black mass" growing in his head. Homelander also tells him that he has maybe "six or less" months to live, before taking Ryan away.

This scene aptly hints at everything fans can expect in the upcoming season. This includes Ryan's moral stance, which will be a determining factor as to whether there would be anyone in the world strong enough to take on Homelander. This also includes Billy Butcher's tumor, which gives him months to live, adding an extra layer to his fight against the supes.

It also teases Homelander and Butcher's encounter, which is set to be "the" major showdown in the show. In an interview with Empire, published on April 4, 2024, showrunner Erik Kripke already addressed this. He had said:

"You can't build a show that's about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head...Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens."

However, the conclusion of the show is still far away as The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season. Whether Butcher will be a part of the same is yet to be seen given his deteriorating health, but the conclusion of the show is far from over.

The Boys season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024.