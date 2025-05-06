Who is Elizabeth Dulau? Meet the actress who plays Kleya in Andor

After being introduced in the first season of the Disney+ series Andor, Kleya Marki's character has returned for season 2 of the show. This time around, she plays a more integral role in the storyline and, as a result, shares significant screen space.

For those who may not know, Kleya Marki is portrayed by actress Elizabeth Dulau in Andor, who is fairly new to the industry. Her earliest known work is the television series Gentleman Jack, in which she played Catherine Rawson. Before that, Dalau appeared in two short films titled Grapes and Hard Pass, both released in 2022.

About Elizabeth Dulau, who plays Kleya Marki in Andor

According to Elizabeth Dulau's IMDb profile, she graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2020. The source also mentioned that Dulau is a talented singer and has a soprano vocal range.

Dulau's IMDb profile also lists all the projects she has worked on so far, starting with the two short films mentioned earlier. Following her appearance in those, she featured in the second season of the BBC One/HBO series Gentleman Jack in 2020, playing the role of Catherine. That same year, she started appearing in the first season of Andor as Kleya Marki.

In 2022, Dalau also appeared in another show where she played a small role. She portrayed Lesley in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video/BBC One show, The Outlaws. The following year, she was seen in two television series, namely, Maternal and All the Light We Cannot See (miniseries). In the former, she played Dr. Louise Pennycook, and in the latter, she played the role of Madame Blanchart/Jacqueline.

In 2024, Elizabeth Dulau voiced the role of Piebald Deer in the commercially successful and critically acclaimed film Wicked. In 2025, she reprised her role as Kleya Marki in the second season of Andor.

Kleya Marki's character in Andor season 2 is crucial to the show's storyline

As previously stated, compared to last season, Kleya plays a more significant role in the ongoing season of Andor. As Luthen Rael's right-hand person and caretaker of his Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest gallery, Kleya Marki is one of the most interesting characters in the show.

She is dedicated to her work and excels in the tasks expected of her. However, despite mostly serving the interests of others, she never becomes a mere pawn to their commands. Her individuality exudes from each task she takes on, highlighting her precision and dedication.

The Star Wars Databank, the official data guide to all things Star Wars, describes Kleya Marki's character as follows:

"The concierge at Luthen Rael's Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest gallery, Kleya Marki is a master of disguise. At the shop, Kleya works out front assisting customers and restoring precious artifacts. But when called upon, she is the perfect emissary, messenger, and enforcer for Luthen's spy operation, with a highly attuned intuition and unflinching commitment to the rebel cause."

The page also mentions Kleya's affiliation, which is the Rebel Alliance. It also mentions her location as Coruscant.

The next episode of Andor releases on Disney+ on May 13, 2025. Based on how the story has progressed so far this season, Kleya's character is expected to appear in the episode.

