10 best characters from Andor

Andor (2022-present) follows the formation of the Rebel Alliance, and the central role played by Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief-turned-rebel, in the war against the Galactic Empire. The show focuses on the events that led to Rogue One (2016) and the 1977 Star Wars film.

Creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy creates an expansive world within the Star Wars franchise that introduces heroes and antagonists fans can watch out for. Apart from Cassian, Andor dives deep into the supporting characters' storylines, with twists and compelling performances that make the show stand out.

From Luthen to Bix and everyone in between, here are some of the best characters on Andor.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Luthen, Bix, and other characters who make Andor a must-watch

1) Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård)

Luthen in Andor (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

If there is one thing Andor gets right, it is portraying the moral greyness of those technically on the right side of war. Luthen Rael, an integral part of the rebellion, is smart, cunning, and willing to go to any lengths to win against the Galactic Empire. He has sacrificed himself to the cause, so he wants to make his decision count.

Skarsgård portrays a deeply conflicted and flawed but determined man who knows what it takes for the good side to win. While Luthen's emotions bubble up to the surface often, he reels them back in, knowing his feelings do not matter in the grand scheme of things. He is even willing to kill Cassian, whom he hired for a mission, to keep him from spilling their secrets.

A quote by the character reads:

"I burn my decency for someone else's future... So what do I sacrifice? Everything."

2) Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw)

Shaw portrays Maarva (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Although Cassian's adoptive mother, Maarva Andor, has a minor role in the overarching story, her character is integral to the rebel cause. Shaw portrays the duality of a woman who worries about her son's safety and the importance of choosing the right side in a war against tyranny.

While she is initially skeptical of Cassian's participation with the rebels, the imperial occupation of Ferrix opens her eyes to the truth. While her age kept her from fighting imperialism, her parting message, recorded before her death and played at her funeral, inspired Ferrix to join the cause.

A quote by the character reads:

It's easy for the dead to tell you to fight, and maybe it's true, maybe fighting is useless. Perhaps it's too late. But I'll tell you this, if I could do it again, I'd wake up early and be fighting those b*stards from the start!"

3) Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona)

Arjona as Bix (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

While Bix changes Cassian's trajectory in Andor, her character is not defined by being just a catalyst in his story. Arjona's character goes through a tumultuous storyline in the show's two seasons. Her involvement with Timm Karlo leads to betrayal and her eventual capture by the Imperial Security Bureau.

Arjona portrays the psychological trauma of an escaped prisoner in season 2. She represents the collateral damage of war and tyranny, and her quiet strength and grace continue to bloom even in these circumstances.

Her struggle shows how Andor uses fantasy and science fiction to drive home a pivotal point, that women and other marginalized communities have added layers of trauma in war and fascism.

A quote by the character reads:

"He'll find us. Cassian will find us."

4) Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly)

O'Reilly portrays Mothma (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Mon Mothma is the mole on the inside in Andor. Her character is introduced as a senator from Chandrila, with money, resources, and power. However, underneath the bluster, she uses her celebrity to quietly fund the rebellion, working closely with Luthen.

Fans know how Mothma's story ends, with her playing a pivotal role in uniting rebel factions across the galaxy to defeat the Galactic Empire. This makes her journey in Andor a fascinating watch.

While her heart is in the right place, her privilege and complicated relationship with the Empire blind her to what it takes for a rebellion to succeed. She is also flawed, with terse interpersonal relationships with her family. O'Reilly tactfully portrays this duality in the show.

A quote by the character reads:

"I show you the stone in my hand, you miss the knife at your throat."

5) Kino Loy (Andy Serkis)

Serkis plays Kino (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

As the surly and cold floor manager and inmate at Cassian's prison, Narkina 5, Kino played a pivotal role in the climax of Andor season 1. He strikes up a friendship with Cassian. Loy goes from a rule-abiding inmate to realizing the importance of his and everyone else's freedom, pushing them to escape with an inspiring speech.

Serkis portrays the hesitation of a man who desires freedom but is fearful of the empire. His actions led fans to believe he had wanted to escape in the past, but without someone like Cassian pushing him, he was too scared to.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Kino reveals he cannot swim, as thousands of prisoners escape through the waters surrounding the prison. This shows his selflessness in the face of imperialism.

A quote by the character reads:

"If we can fight half as hard as we've been working, we will be home in no time. One way out!"

6) Dedra Meero (Denise Gough)

Gough is the antagonist (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Dedra is one of the smartest antagonists to come out of the Star Wars franchise. Her steely resolve and acute intuition as a supervisor in the Imperial Security Bureau make her Cassian's primary antagonist. She is keen to find and squelch the rebellion, understanding its inherent threat to the system she is loyal to.

Gough's character represents the part of tyranny that attracts people towards its cause. Her single-minded goal to maintain order and efficiency, even if it means reducing everyone's freedom, makes her a dangerous figure in Andor.

A quote by the character reads:

"You pull in the net and the easy thing, the quick thing, is to assume that everything you've dragged to shore is a fish."

7) Brasso (Joplin Sibtain)

Brasso during Maarva's speech (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Although Brasso poses a larger-than-life, intimidating appearance, he appears as Cassian's gentle friend, Maarva's caretaker, and B2EMO's friend in Andor season 1. His loyalty to his loved ones makes him a character every Star Wars fan immediately roots for.

By the end of season 1, Brasso has transformed to protect himself and the ones he loves. He covers for Cassian, gets Wilmon Paak to safety, and manages to escape out of Ferrix, but not before taking down stormtroopers with a brick made out of Maarva's ashes. Brasso proved that gentle masculinity is possible, even in a premise with little space for it.

His death at the start of season 2 shows the brutality of war and strengthens Cassian's resolve towards the rebellion.

A quote by Brasso conveying Maarva's last words to her son Cassian reads:

"Tell him I love him more than anything he could do wrong."

8) Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker)

Whitaker as Gerrera (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

The rise of extremism on both sides of the war is one of the most realistic portrayals of struggle in Andor. On the rebels' side, Saw Gerrera is the face of extremism, ready to go to ruthless lengths to take down the empire. Whitaker reprises his role as the resistance fighter.

The show portrays Gerrera's struggle with Rhydonium, a poisonous substance that he consumes to stay vigilant. It shows his struggles as a prisoner in the past and how the trauma has shaped him into the ruthless leader he is before the events of Rogue One. His deteriorating physical and mental stability represents the long-term effects of rebelling against the tyrannical empire.

A quote by the character reads:

"Lets call it... War."

9) Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay)

Faye as Vel (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Vel adds another layer of complexity to the rebellion against the empire. As Mon Mothma's cousin, she is born into wealth, privilege, and power, but instead of dismantling the system from within, she chooses to fight on the battlefield.

Vel's struggles as a queer woman in an influential family adds to her gripping need to run away and join the cause, making her an interesting character in Andor.

A quote by the character reads:

"Everyone has their own rebellion"

10) Cassian Andor (Diego Luna)

Luna is the protagonist (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Last, but not the least, the titular character is arguably one of the best characters on the show. His journey, from a regular man trying to find his family, to the face of the rebellion, is filled with pain, unlearning, and relearning, all of which Diego Luna pulls off perfectly.

His struggles are human, his path is thorny, and the world around him is crumbling. Through it all, Cassian Andor maintains morality, determination, and emotional depth. He goes from cynicism to moral ambiguity to finally understanding his role in the grand scheme of things. It is powerful to watch Cassian's transformation as the show progresses.

A quote by the character reads:

"Power doesn't panic."

Season 2 of Andor premiered in April, with its finale slated for May 13, 2025. Fans are eager to see how Cassian and the rest of the cast fare under looming danger. Stream all episodes on Disney+.

