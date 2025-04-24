7 Diego Luna movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Andor

Diego Luna brings complexity and authenticity to his role as Cassian Andor in the Star Wars universe. He embodies the character's moral ambiguity, determination to work against the Galactic Empire, and inner turmoil. He goes from being a cynic whose home planet is destroyed to readily throwing himself into the rebel cause.

Season 2 of Andor picks up one year after the titular character decides to join Luthen and the Rebel Alliance, giving fans a peek into the intense pocket of time Luna's character experiences before the inevitable Battle of Yuvin and the future of the Galactic Empire.

Fans who enjoyed Diego Luna's performance in Andor will love his complex range of characters over the past couple of decades. Some of his standout roles are in Rogue Wars: A Star Wars Story, Narcos: Mexico, and La Maquina, among others.

Narcos: Mexico, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and other Diego Luna performances for fans of Andor

1) Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In the 1980s, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo was the most notorious and powerful drug kingpin who unified smaller drug dealers to create the Guadalajara Cartel empire. When DEA Agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) is transferred to Guadalajara, Mexico, he realizes circumstances are more dire than imagined.

Diego Luna's performance as the leader of the drug empire is realistic and immersive, giving fans a glimpse of his acting chops from Andor. The show's visuals, combined with immense character depth, are a bonus.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Luna as Javier (Image via YouTube/Roadshow Entertainment)

When Katey Miller (Romola Garai) arrives in Havana, Cuba, from the United States in 1958, the last thing she expects is to walk into the ongoing Cuban revolution and fall in love with a local teenager who loves dancing. Diego Luna plays Javier, the sullen but charming Cuban who believes that feeling the music is the best way to dance. His family is involved in the revolution, and he must find a way to balance politics and love. Luna toes the line perfectly, giving fans an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Luna as Andor (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

Andor is the prequel to this science fiction/action movie that follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and her thirst for revenge against the Galactic Empire. The movie shows Diego Luna's character as a Rebel Alliance Intelligence Officer who volunteers to be a part of the "Rogue One" squad with Bodhi, Jyn, and others who defy the Alliance Council and go after the Death Star's schematics.

Andor is one of Luna's most famous roles, and Rogue One is an important watch for the events of the Star Wars franchise.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Y tu mamá también (2001)

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Diego Luna stars in his breakthrough role as Tenoch Iturbide, an upper-class high school graduate, who ends up on a chance road trip with his best friend, Julio, and Luisa, an older woman dealing with infidelity in her marriage. The three of them set off on an adventure into the unknown, and the events changed their lives forever.

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Luna portrays awkward adolescence and the trials of teenage life with relatable humor in this coming-of-age drama. The movie received an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) La Máquina (2024)

Luna underwent heavy makeup and prosthetics for the role (Image via YouTube/Star Latinoamérica)

In this Spanish language miniseries, the flashy world of sports betting meets a mentally deteriorating welterweight champion named Esteban and his comically flamboyant boss, who finds a way to win his client one last title. But he soon realizes that everything comes at a cost.

Diego Luna plays Andy, the money-hungry, vain, and suspicious manager. While the show had mixed reviews, fans loved how Luna packed a punch with his memorable performance as Andy, and his on-screen chemistry with Gael García Bernal (Julio in Y tu mamá también).

Where to watch: Disney+

6) Milk (2008)

Luna plays Jack Lira in Milk (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures All-Access)

Set in the 1970s United States, this biographical drama follows the life and rise of Harvey Milk, the first openly homosexual man to be elected to a government body in California. In a turbulent time for the United States, Milk rose to the occasion as a business owner, activist, and finally, a politician.

Diego Luna plays Jack Lira, one of Milk's romantic interests in the movie. Similar to Andor, he portrays the duality of a troubled man well, albeit under very different circumstances. While his role is minor, his performance was memorable and lauded.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) The Book of Life (2014)

Luna plays Manolo (Image via JioHotstar)

On the Day of the Dead in San Angel, Mexico, a series of unfortunate events kill Manolo, and he must find his way back to the love of his life, Maria, whom he believed was dead. He connects with his mother and ancestors in the afterlife and begins an epic journey that defies the rules of Xibalba, the ruler of the Land of the Remembered.

Diego Luna voices Manolo, the determined and courageous yet soft young man in this animated adventure movie. He captures the character's child-like innocence and won the audience over with his singing abilities!

Where to watch: Disney+

Stay tuned for more updates on Diego Luna and Andor season 2!

