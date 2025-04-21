"This is the show that can bring that down"- When Diego Luna made his feelings clear about prejudice in the Emmys against sci-fi shows

Andor is back with a second season, and it is already being celebrated as one of the best pieces of television this year, with Diego Luna at the helm of all the great things. The first season of the Star Wars show was also very well-received and ended up getting nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
However, shows like Andor, despite their critical acclaim and star power, often face prejudice in Award Ceremonies like the Emmys, where they fall behind other shows that are from a different genre. In essence, sci-fi shows have always had a disadvantage as a genre.
Diego Luna, who plays the titular Cassian Andor, discussed this in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine in 2023, where he claimed that if there is an existing prejudice in the award ceremonies, this may be the show that brings it down.
When asked about this, Luna said:
"If there is that prejudice, as you say, this is the show that can bring that down. I mean, to me, one of the things that has been celebrated since day one about the show is that it’s realistic, that it’s grounded, that it feels very, very intense, that it’s dark and mature. Basically the reasons why I was so pleased to do it, and why I decided to dedicate what’s now going to be a little more than four years of my life."
He went on to discuss in detail his faith on the show and how he believes there is a lot to celebrate about the acclaimed Andor.
"I think there’s a lot to celebrate about this show."- Diego Luna praises Andor ahead of the Award season
Despite the reception, Andor did not win an Emmy award. Though it is not too late for that, as the second season has just started dropping episodes. Moreover, the show went on to win many other awards and was nominated for almost every major television award, becoming perhaps one of the most successful shows from the Star Wars franchise.
In the same interview with Rolling Stone, Diego Luna further showered praise on the first season of Andor, which also seemingly left him pleasantly surprised. He said:
"I grew up for a long time thinking that the shows I love, the style of acting I celebrate, were never going to be popular. And this show has proved me wrong. I was really pleased when the first nominations came and people were putting our show next to shows the critics were liking at the moment."
He concluded:
"So, yeah, I’m hoping this show gets the recognition that it deserves, period. I think there’s a lot to celebrate about this show."
Many fans of the show had similar opinions about it when it premiered in 2022. It is still regarded as the most complex and most mature Star Wars show so far.
The second season of the show, which also stars Diego Luna in the leading role, premiered on April 22, 2025, with three episodes. The series will run till May 13, 2025, releasing three episodes every week.
Diego Luna, meanwhile, will also appear in A Mouthful of Ash, which is currently filming.
The first season and the first three episodes of the second season of Andor are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.
