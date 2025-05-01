What happened to Saw Gerrera's lungs in Andor season 2? Explained

Andor season 2 presented new trials and tribulations that tested the rebels in their mission against the Empire. Saw Gerrera, another rebel in the storyline, is introduced in the latest episodes of the series, bringing context to the character's personality as seen in the previous films and series of Star Wars.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Saw Gerrera plays a central role in leading a fierce insurgency against the Empire. His health condition in the film is at its worst, with breathing masks and aids supporting him.

Andor season 2 reveals how the deterioration of Saw's lungs initially began. In the series, Saw is on a mission to extract a hazardous starship fuel called 'rhydonium'. Its fumes can severely damage the lungs, requiring extra care and caution during handling. Saw purposely inhales the fumes as a drug, tracing his immunity to the substance with his history at Onderon.

Saw Gerrera's lung damage in Andor season 2

Saw Gerrera suffers severe lung damage in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Image via starwars.com)

Saw Gerrera leads a team at the planet D'Qar for a rhydonium heist training with Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaeir) in Andor season 2. Practicing precision in the task takes too long because rhydonium poses the risk of extreme explosions and health damage if not handled well. Breathing in the fumes of the material could cause significant lung damage and physical hazards.

However, Saw is seen using it as a drug and deliberately inhaling rhydonium. When Wilmon questions him about his actions, Saw recalls the rhydonium leak at Onderon, where he worked as a slave. As several people succumbed to death in that situation, he fiercely faced the problem, thus becoming immune to it.

In Andor season 2, Saw also expresses his close connection to rhydonium as one he shared with his sister. His sister, Steela, passed away in the Clone Wars. This behaviour of Saw explains the reason for his severe lung damage as seen in Rogue One.

Saw Gerrera in the previous works of Star Wars

Saw Gerrera makes recurring appearances in the Star Wars Universe (Image via starwars.com)

Saw Gerrera makes his first appearance in The Clone Wars. His character is introduced as a rebel leader from Onderon. He is trained by the stalwarts Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex. He leads a rebellion against the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The victory, however, becomes tragic at the end with his sister's eventual death.

He became a recurring figure in several seasons of Star Wars Rebels, taking action in several missions and rebel activities throughout the series.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which shows the events after Andor season 2, Saw is shown to be leading a fierce battle against the Empire on the planet Jedha. He becomes heavily dependent on breathing devices by the time of that film. His connection to the lead character, Jyn Erso, is vital in the film, as he rescues and mentors her when her father, Galen Erso, is taken away by the Empire.

Later, it is found that he abandoned Jyn for safety reasons. He reunites with Jyn on Jedha and gives her his father's message about a flaw in the Death Star that he received from her. When the Death Star attacks Jedha, Saw remains behind on the planet and meets his end.

The actor behind Saw Gerrera in Andor season 2

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker (Image via Instagram/@forestwhitaker)

Forest Whitaker plays the role of Saw Gerrera in Andor season 2, Andor, Star Wars Rebels, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also lent his voice as the Star Wars character in the video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The actor has won the Academy Award for his role in the film The Last King of Scotland (2006). Some of his notable works include Godfather of Harlem, Black Panther (2018), The Butler (2013), and Battlefield Earth (2000), among others.

Stream Andor Season 2 on Disney+.

