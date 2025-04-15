How many episodes are there in Godfather of Harlem season 4? Episode count and more

Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem started airing on MGM+ on April 13, 2025. The crime drama created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein quickly earned a huge following, scoring an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1 stars on IMDb.

The series stars Forest Whitaker as the titular "Godfather of Harlem", Bumpy Johnson. Based in 1960s New York, the show centers on Bumpy's fight against the Italian Mafia for control over his hometown, Harlem, which he finds in disarray following his release from prison.

Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem features 10 episodes. According to MGM+, formerly the Epix network, the official synopsis for the season reads:

"In Godfather of Harlem Season Four, Bumpy battles the Italian Mafia for Harlem while facing a new rival, Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s death, he struggles with Elise’s ties to the Black Panthers."

Since the season 3 finale of Godfather of Harlem, following the murder of Malcolm X, things have gone haywire for Bumpy Johnson. Vincent "Chin" Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio) of the Genovese crime family has been released from prison, and he and Johnson have decided to work together and cut Johnson's ties with the CIA.

When and what to expect from Godfather of Harlem season 4

Episode 1: New Harlem

Written by Stephen Schiff, New Harlem aired as the season pilot on April 13. The episode follows Bumpy's plans to build a new club in Harlem, but he faces a challenge when it comes to financing it without his heroin business. He's also torn over his daughter Elise's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement in the murder trial of Muslim minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell). Once a heroin addict, she has now devoted herself to Islam. Stella (Lucy Fry) is seen negotiating a deal between Chin and Colombo (Michael Raymond-James).

Episode 2: Country Boy

Country Boy, written by Benjamin Cavell, is the second installment of this season and airs on April 20, 2025. The story follows Chin after he violates a peace treaty with Bumpy. Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) arrives in Harlem, while Elise uncovers a plot to kill Omar (Maurice Jones). Stella takes steps to try and become the new boss of the Genovese crime family.

Episode 3: The Straw Man

Written by Tanya Barfield, The Straw Man is slated to air on April 27, 2025. Bumpy's club plans are under threat as the property he wanted is being sold to a white real-estate developer. He tries to convince the Black "Straw Man" to sell it to him instead. Drama unfurls at Margaret's (Demi Singleton) school as Mayme (Ilfenesh Hadera) and Elise stage a protest.

Episode 4: Union Blues

Union Blues, written by Salvatore Stabile, releases May 4, 2025. More information about the description of episode 4 is currently awaited.

Episode 5: Concrete Jungle

Written by Benjamin Cavell, Concrete Jungle is set to air on May 11, 2025. Bumpy stumbles across a concrete supplying company making attempts to overthrow the cash supply to the Italians. Elise is in cahoots with the Black Panthers to take action against the police by making a statement. Frank is hired for a job by Colombo.

Episode 6: The Visit

The Visit, written by Michael Panes, airs on May 18, 2025. Bumpy has a heart attack and starts seeing visions of Malcolm X. He also tries to come up with a deal with Colombo to bring his trusted Del Chance (Erik LaRay Harvey) back. Olympia Gigante (Katherine Narducci) shows up with revenge on her mind, while Elise finds a mole within the Panthers with some help.

Episode 7: The Pawn Goes First

Written by Tanya Barfield, The Pawn Goes First airs on June 1, 2025. The opening of Bumpy's new club, The Club St. Clair, has him stressed about the money he owes Colombo. Meanwhile, Frank is tasked with saving himself from Italians who are trying to kill him. Mayme is held back from joining the Fine Arts Board due to a financial situation. Elise is seen having a heartfelt conversation.

Episode 8: If We Must Die

If We Must Die features a collaboration between three writers: Stephen Schiff, Chris Brancato, and Michael Panes. It is slated to air on June 8, 2025. The white real-estate giant is back to sue Bumpy and claim Club St. Clair as his, although, this time Bumpy is backed by the Italian Mafia. Delia's (Rosalyn Ruff) son is drafted to Vietnam, and the Panthers step in. Meanwhile, Colombo approaches Stella with an interesting offer.

Episode 9: Black and White

Black and White is co-written by Kyle Hamilton and Angelica Cheri and releases June 15, 2025. Bumpy contacts a nemesis from the past to help him with Colombo, and the Panthers investigate one of Malcolm's alleged shooters after Omar finds out their name. Mayme accepts an invitation to the Black & White ball.

Episode 10: Unity Day

Chris Brancato co-writes the Godfather of Harlem season 4 finale with Michael Panes. Unity Day is set to air on June 22, 2025. The episode sees Bumpy join forces with unlikely allies to wage war against Colombo after his family comes under an unexpected attack. Meanwhile, Colombo has plans for a Civil Rights rally in Central Park. Margaret offers her help to the Panthers while staying with Elise. Stella is betrayed by Pino (Erik Palladino).

The first episode of season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is now available to stream on MGM+, with new episodes dropping on Sundays.

