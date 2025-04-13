Godfather of Harlem season 3 recap: All to know before watching season 4

Godfather of Harlem is a crime drama series that offers a fictionalized account of the life of 1960s New York crime boss Ellsworth Raymond "Bumpy" Johnson. Written by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, the series originally premiered in 2019 on the Epix network. After two seasons on the Epix network, Godfather of Harlem season 3 aired on the rebranded MGM+ on January 15, 2023. The show was renewed for a fourth season, which premiered on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The narrative of Godfather of Harlem begins with Bumpy Johnson being released from prison after 10 years of incarceration. Upon his return, he finds the neighborhood he once ruled over in ruins. The Italian mob runs the streets, and Bumpy challenges the Genovese crime family to regain control. Meanwhile, he gets acquainted with Muslim minister Malcolm X and embroils himself in the Civil Rights movement.

Starring Forest Whitaker in the titular role, the show has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. It is rated 8.1 stars on IMDb and has an audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest season comprises 10 episodes, which are slated to be released on Sundays till June 22, 2025, when the final episode will air.

Events of Godfather of Harlem season 3

Godfather of Harlem season 3 opens with Bumpy Johnson in a difficult financial situation following the Harlem riots, forcing him to plead with the Italian mob bosses for more time to repay his debt. He is informed that Joe Colombo has been running the Genovese crime family in the absence of Vincent "Chin" Gigante. After the two are introduced, Johnson robs a vehicle, transferring the money to a bank account to pay back his debt.

Free from his burden, Johnson seeks equal partnership with the mob bosses. He is welcomed only by Jose Battle, who later turns out to be allied with the CIA. Soon, Johnson gets himself involved in a drug deal that is set to take place at the docks. He blackmails the CIA to keep silent about his operation.

However, he soon becomes aware of the organization’s plan to kill revolutionaries Malcolm X and Che Guevara. He tries his best to protect them, especially Malcolm but gets caught up in his underworld ventures as Chin is released from prison.

Chin and Johnson begin to work together, cutting deals with the CIA. But everything comes crashing down for Johnson and the Harlem community when Malcolm X gets murdered at the end.

Cast of Godfather of Harlem season 3

Expand Tweet

The cast of Godfather of Harlem season 3 is led by Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson. Whitaker won an Academy Award for starring in The Last King of Scotland (2006). His other works include The Butler (2019), Battlefield Earth (2000), and Black Panther (2018) to name a few. Ilfenesh Hadera accompanies him on screen as his wife, Mayme Johnson. Hadera's previous works include Baywatch (2017), Oldboy (2013), and Billions (2016-2017), among others.

The project also includes a large ensemble cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X

Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson

Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent "Chin" Gigante

Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance

Demi Singleton as Margaret Johnson

Michael Raymond-James as Joe Colombo

Catch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 on MGM+.

