All American season 7: Full list of cast and characters explored

All American season 7 is the ongoing installment of the CW sports drama series created by April Blair. It is inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger. The story follows Spencer James, a teenager from Crenshaw who is seen as a rising star in the sport.

Initially a student at South Crenshaw High, James is recruited by coach Billy Baker to join his high school team at Beverly Hills. James is initially hesitant but is convinced by his mother and best friend to seize the opportunity. He moves in with Baker but meets his son Jordan, who is less than thrilled to have him there. However, he develops a close friendship with Baker's daughter, Olivia.

There have been 115 episodes of All American during its run over seven seasons, each approximately 45 minutes. Production of the show is undertaken by Berlanti Productions, CBS Studios, and Warner Bros television and helmed by Blair.

Exploring the cast of All American season 7

1) Bre-Z as Tamia Coope (Coop)

"Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story" Special Screening After Party (Image via Getty)

Bre-Z plays Tamia Coope (Coop) in The CW's All American season 7 and is a central character known for her resilience and depth. As the best friend of Spencer James's youth from South Crenshaw, Coop manages the intricacies of her love of music, gang affiliations, and self-identity.

Her journey entails coming out as gay and resolving family conflicts, especially with her mother, which enhances her character's narrative. The American actress is known for her work in Empire (2015), Fat Camp (2017), and 16 Bars (2020).

2) Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating-Baker

2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala (Image via Getty)

Greta Onieogou, who portrays Layla Keating-Baker, has changed a lot since the start of the series. Throughout the episode, Layla, first presented as the wealthy daughter of music mogul JP Keating, has negotiated both her personal and professional goals.

She married former Beverly Hills quarterback Jordan Baker in the most recent season and has moved to Los Angeles to work in the hospitality sector. Greta is a producer and actress who has starred in films such as Undercover Grandpa (2017), Miss Sloane (2016), and Fever Pitch (2005).

3) Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala (Image via Getty)

Michael Evans Behling portrays Jordan Baker, who follows in his late father Billy Baker's footsteps as head coach of South Crenshaw High School, starting a new chapter in his life. This character signifies Jordan's evolution from a high school athlete to a mentor and leader, navigating the challenges of coaching while honoring his father's legacy.

Behling has stated that to accurately convey Jordan's shift into coaching, he borrowed subtleties from Taye Diggs' portrayal of Billy. An American actor most recognized for his parts in A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (2021), The Manny (2022), and Empire (2017).

4) Alexis Chikaeze as Amina Simms

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Juneteenth" Premiere (Image via Getty)

In All American season 7, Alexis Chikaeze steps into the shoes of Amina Simms. She is currently a teenager and goes to the same high school as the main characters. Amina's storyline explores the intricacies of her familial dynamics and personal development.

She is the daughter of Preach, a close associate of Coop. Chikaeze, who took over the role in season 6, brings depth to Amina as she navigates relationships with key characters like Coop, Layla, and her uncle Jordan. She is an American actress who has starred in Rap Sh!t (2022) and Miss Juneteenth (2020).

5) Antonio J Bell as Khalil Edwards

Antonio J Bell as Khalil Edwards in All America season 7 (Image via Instagram/@antoniojbell)

Antonio J. Bell play Khalil Edwards in All American season 7, a promising football talent at South Crenshaw High School. The character navigates the difficulties of high school athletics and personal development under Jordan Baker's guidance.

His relationship with Alexis Chikaeze's character, Amina Simms, complicates the story by fusing themes of self-discovery and young love. Antonio J Bell is known for Allegiant (2016), Harriet (2019), and The Boss (2016).

6) Osy Ikhile as Cassius Jeremy

"Citadel" Global Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Osy Ikhile joins the cast as Cassius Jeremy in All American season 7, the newly appointed football coach at Beverly Hills High School. He is determined to restore the team's former glory. Cassius brings a fresh perspective and disciplined approach to the program.

As he coaches his son, Kingston "KJ" Jeremy, who transfers to Beverly High as the new quarterback, his arrival creates new dynamics on the team. Osy Ikhile is known for Black Mirror (2017-25), Citadel (2023), and The Feed (2019).

Supporting cast of All American season 7

All American season 7 features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Nathaniel McIntyre as Kingston "KJ" Jeremy

Kareem J. Grimes as Preach

Elijah M. Cooper as Yasi

Lauryn Hardy as Tori

Terayle Hill as Marqui Edwards

Sasha Lance as Breonna Strong

Check in for more updates on All American season 7.

