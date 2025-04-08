The Amateur: Full list of cast explored

The Amateur is an upcoming American vigilante action spy thriller film based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell. The novel was also adapted into a 1981 Canadian film with the same name. The film is written by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, and directed by James Hawes. It is scheduled to be released in theaters across the United States by 20th Century Studios on April 11, 2025.
The story follows Rami Malek as Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer whose life changes after his wife is killed in a London terrorist strike. Heller becomes a vigilante, taking matters into his own hands since he is frustrated with his superiors for doing nothing.
The Amateur has a runtime of 123 minutes and showcases how a regular guy bravely enters a perilous realm to stand up for what he thinks is right. The film follows his quest for justice, retribution, and self-discovery. The movie is acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, The Amateur has been certified with an audience score of 87%.
Exploring the cast of The Amateur
The Amateur has a star-studded cast, led by acclaimed actors of the action spy thriller genre. The main characters are:
Rami Malek as Charles Heller
In The Amateur, Rami Malek portrays Charles "Charlie" Heller, a brilliant and introverted CIA cryptographer stationed in a basement office at Langley. Charlie's life is upended when his wife, Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan), is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his superiors don't take action, he decides to take matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous mission with the aim of tracking down those responsible, using his intelligence as his ultimate weapon.
Malek has been the recipient of many awards such as a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award for his work. He is known for his work in Oppenheimer (2023), Blackout (2019-present), and No Time to Die (2021).
Rachel Brosnahan as Sarah
Rachel Brosnahan portrays Sarah in the movie, the wife of CIA cryptographer Charles Heller. Sarah's tragic death in a London terrorist attack serves as the catalyst for the film's plot, propelling Charles on a relentless quest for vengeance.
Brosnahan has numerous notable film credits under her belt, such as Dead for a Dollar (2022) and I'm Your Woman (2020). She can also be seen in multiple popular television series, like 50 States of Fright (2020), Manhattan (2014-2015), and Black Box (2014).
Laurence Fishburne as Henderson
Laurence Fishburne portrays Robert Henderson, a seasoned retired colonel specializing in training field agents. Henderson becomes a pivotal figure in guiding Heller as he transforms from a desk-bound analyst into a field operative seeking vengeance for his wife's death.
Fishburne is famous for starring in The Matrix (1999) and the TV series What If...? (2023-2024), Black-ish (2014-2022), and Grown-ish (2018-2022).
Jon Bernthal as The Bear
Jon Bernthal portrays Jackson O'Brien, also known as "The Bear." Specific details about his character are limited.
Before starting his career in the entertainment industry, he was a professional baseball player. His famous works include Daredevil: Born Again (2025), Origin (2023), and American Gigolo (2022).
Holt McCallany as CIA Deputy Director Moore
In The Amateur, Holt McCallany portrays CIA Deputy Director Alex Moore. Moore is characterized as a "kill-whoever-we-want" kind of guy who has spent his career behind a desk.
Holt starred in the Netflix series Mindhunter (2017-2019). He has also starred in 61st Street (2022) and Fight Club (1999).
Some of the supporting cast is listed as follows:
- Caitríona Balfe as Inquiline Davies
- Michael Stuhlbarg as Sean Schiller
- Julianne Nicholson as Samantha O'Brien
- Adrian Martinez as Carlos
- Danny Sapani as Caleb Horowitz
- Takehiro Hira as The Professor
- Marc Rissmann as Mishka Blazhic
- Joseph Millson as Ellish
- Alice Hewkin as Ali Park
The Amateur is set to premiere in theaters on April 11, 2025.