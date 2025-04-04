“Every episode has been top tier” — Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 leaves fans divided over pacing and character development

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 was released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The episode titled With Interest was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and written by Grainne Godfree. It took a non-traditional route of pivoting away from the ongoing narrative conflict between Matthew Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk, and focused entirely on a bank robbery.

The episode kept the viewers on the edge of their seats as the protagonist used his attorney's wordplay and superhero skills to save the hostages and catch the robbers. However, Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 has left fans divided over pacing and character development issues.

Social media was filled with tweets and comments of people sharing their support and criticism of the creative choices of the makers in the Daredevil: Born Again episode 5. Here are some of the reactions by fans:

"Every episode has been top tier," wrote a fan on X.

"People who didn’t like episode 5 because it’s a “filler” are the reason we’re getting weirdly paced 6 episode shows that feel rushed and have characters that don’t get any development. It was a great episode in my opinion. #DaredevilBornAgain," wrote a fan.

"What character development was created in a 50 min bank heist ? That one short scene with Frank Castle did so much more. This season has had lots of filler," disagreed another fan.

The views and opinions kept flowing on social media, and more people shared their thoughts on the episode, focusing on the new version of Daredevil having too many fillers and unnecessary scenes.

"It was cool but in a season that is dragging ass a random bank robbing filler episodes makes no sense whatsoever. Not to mention right after bringing Frank back in. Way to lose momentum," said a user.

"Or we're getting a rushed EP 6 because EP 5 didnt progress the story at all and EP 6 needed to pull double the work? I like Ep 5, but its completely a filler episode dude, which is weird to have in a season this (relatively) short when so much needs to be done. wrote another user.

"If we got longer shows I wouldn't mind filler, but Born Again is already 4 episodes shorter than the Netflix seasons were, do we really need to waste one of them shoehorning in MCU references and ads for Funko Pops?" commented another user.

Some fans came to the episode's defense, disagreeing that it was a filler episode.

"Not filler. It shows how Matt can improvise and provides some world building. I think the criminal was pretending to be an Irish Protestant, since he thinks they don't celebrate St. Patrick. Protestants just see "sainthood" differently," wrote a fan.

"The thing is, it literally wasn't filler, it was showing us Matt getting a step closer to returning to Daredevil," added another fan.

About Daredevil: Born Again episode 5

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 followed Matt Murdock as he walked into a bank robbery to save the hostages from the ruthless robbers. The episode introduced new characters of Devlin and Detective Angie Kim, and also featured Yusuf Khan from Ms. Marvel.

Here's the official synopsis of Daredevil: Born Again episode 5,

"A day in the life of Matt Murdock gets unexpectedly intense, forcing him to team up with a familiar face."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

