Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 cast: Every actor and character featured

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 premiered on Disney+ on March 25, 2025. Titled Excessive Force, the episode premiered alongside episode 5 of the series which was titled With Interest. While the fifth outing of the show didn't advance the plot heavily as it saw Matt Murdock get involved in a side plot, the sixth outing packed in a ton of action and storytelling that fans of the show have been asking for.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 features Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock finally gets into the vigilante business again after Muse makes an appearance in New York City. Alongside that, the episode also features series regulars like Wilson Fisk, Angela Del Toro, and more, but also introduces new characters like Cole North as well.

Here is the entire cast list for Daredevil: Born Again episode 6.

Main cast of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 explored

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Disney+)

A Daredevil show wouldn't be complete without its devil, and Charlie Cox gets to finally get back into the vigilante game in episode 6 of the show. In the episode, Matt Murdock can be seen still grappling with the fact that whether he should become Daredevil or not.

However, as one thing leads to another and Muse shows up terrorizing the city, Murdock must once again don the devil horns to save the day.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Image via Disney+)

Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk finds himself in quite the predicament in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 as well. In the episode, he finds himself being threatened by Muse's antics as he starts terrorizing New York and goes on a killing spree. He also finds himself intimidated by New York's rich and elite as he tries to secure funding for his Red Hook project.

The episode also finally sees him start his own anti-vigilante task force as well.

Camila Rodriguez as Angela Del Toro

Angela Del Toro in the show (Image via Disney+)

Camila Rodriguez also returns as Angela Del Toro in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6. Last seen in episode 4, this time she seeks out Matt Murdock to discuss Hector Ayala researching into Muse's killings before his death. However, Matt tells her to drop the investigation and let the police handle it.

Unfortunately, she doesn't listen and this directly leads her to Muse.

Hunter Doohan as Muse

Muse as seen in the show (Image via Disney+)

Hunter Doohan also gets to show off his terrifying acting skills as Muse in this episode. Playing the serial killer, Muse is someone who goes around New York, draining the blood from his victims so that he can use it to make his graffiti.

With Muse on the loose, Murdock is forced to don the Daredevil suit again which leads to a fight between the two at the end.

Other cast members in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6

The sixth episode of the Daredevil show also features appearances from many other actors in the series. Here is a list of them as well:

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne / Swordsman

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 is currently available to stream on Disney+. For further updates, stay tuned.

