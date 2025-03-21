Does Wilson Fisk ever become Mayor in the comics? Exploring storyline amidst Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again finally premiered on Disney+ this month on March 4, 2025, and brought back the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, aside from Charlie Cox returning to play Daredevil / Matt Murdock, actor Vincent D'Onofrio returned to play Wilson Fisk / Kingpin as well. The show sees the two getting back into the same mold after giving up on their old lives.

One of the major plot points in Daredevil: Born Again is that Wilson Fisk has become the mayor of New York City. This was a plot point that was set up at the end of the Echo series. It follows Wilson Fisk as he tries to be the mayor that New York City deserves.

While Wilson Fisk being mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again may be a new addition for fans of the show, comic readers may already be familiar with this plot point as it has already happened in the comics.

Wilson Fisk was mayor in comics before Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again takes many inspirations from the comic runs based on the character that were penned by Charles Soule and Chip Zdarsky. Characters like Muse and more are borrowed from those runs, but the biggest inspiration comes in Wilson Fisk being the mayor of New York City in the show. This was first established in Soule's run on Daredevil.

In the comics, Wilson Fisk decided to run for the mayor and won the popular vote by guilt tripping the population of New York City to vote for him and also rigging the results. While in the show it's showcased that he won the vote by no wrong-doing, the comics take a more corrupt direction with it highlighting Fisk's ability to game the system.

The main reason that Wilson Fisk became mayor in Marvel Comics was so that he could stop vigilantes from operating in the city. This directly put him at odds with many of the street level heroes within the Marvel Universe where characters like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and more took a direct stand against him.

The story then ended up culminating in the Devil's Reign story arc where the vigilantes lead an all-out war against Fisk and were able to overthrow him as the Mayor of New York City. Luke Cage then stepped in as the new mayor of the city.

Wilson Fisk's role in Daredevil: Born Again explored

In Daredevil: Born Again, Wilson Fisk becomes the Mayor of New York City for the same reasons as well. His first executive order as the Mayor of the city is to make vigilantes illegal so that they can't continue their activities anymore in the city. However, so far in the show, Wilson Fisk has shown himself to be a changed man who has put the life of crime behind him.

That's, of course, when he is not torturing his wife's affair partner Adam. But it does look like the show is slowly building up Fisk to go back to his old ways. It remains to be seen when this will happen - but with five more episodes to go fans can certainly expect to see it soon.

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ right now with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

