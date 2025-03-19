Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 ending explained: Who was the mysterious villain?

After a week of waiting, fans were finally able to feast their eyes on Daredevil: Born Again episode 4. Titled Sic Semper Systema, the episode follows Matt Murdock as he tries to investigate further into the death of Hector Ayala while also being reunited with an old friend that doesn't exactly go well. However, that's not all, as the episode also sets up a brand-new villain for the show.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 to be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4's ending, the villain known as Muse finally makes his debut in the show. While he has been teased throughout the season, fans finally get to see more of who he is and exactly what his deal is. Aside from that, fans also get to know who Adam is and what connection he has to Wilson Fisk and Vanessa.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 introduces fans to Muse

Muse in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, fans finally get to see their first full look at Muse in the show. While it's still unclear who is portraying the character, fans see him enact his brutal methods on his victim. So far in the show, there have been constant hints sprinkled towards the villain with various graffiti showing up everywhere in the city.

In the middle of Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, fans get to see a mysterious character carrying a body down the railway station. Throughout the episode, more graffiti pops up and one of them spells out "Muse" hinting further towards the villain. And then at the end of it, fans finally get to see the villain enacting a brutal act on his victim.

In the comics, Muse is a villain who is known for his brutal methods and thinks that he is serving a greater purpose by murdering his victims and turning them into works of art. While not much is known about Muse so far in the show, Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 does set him up to be a big bad this season and fans can certainly see more of him going forward.

Matt Murdock is reunited with Frank Castle

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, fans also get to see Frank Castle reunited with Matt Murdock for the first time since Daredevil season 2. During the episode, Matt is still looking into the death of Hector Ayala. He then visits the spot where Hector was shot and he finds a bullet casing with the Punisher logo on it. He then seeks out Frank Castle who seems to be living in isolation.

There Matt tells Frank that he found a casing of his on the bullet that killed Hector Ayala and Frank shows frustration at the cops being a fan of him as they were the ones who carried out the murder. However, this ends up delving into a more philosophical conversation where Matt tells Frank that he could be doing more to help people, and Frank then chastises Matt for not doing anything about Foggy's death.

He tells Matt that he just came to him to seek permission for what he is about to do and that he has been stopping himself from being what he is supposed to following Foggy's death.

Matt finally embraces his inner devil

After his conversation with Frank, Matt bids him goodbye and goes back home. There he is met by Heather who asks him where he was and Matt tells her that Hector's death is still bothering him. However, Heather comforts him, but Matt is still awake.

He then finally decides to go back and take a look at his Daredevil gear and goes up to the rooftop and starts training. So, it certainly looks like fans will be getting to see Matt put the suit back on again.

The mystery of Adam is finally revealed

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, fans get to hear Vanessa say that Fisk is punishing her for someone called Adam. While not much is revealed about him, fans do get a hint at him being someone who came between Fisk and Vanessa. In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, Adam is revealed to be a man whom Vanessa had an affair with when Fisk left her for a considerable amount of time.

This is revealed during her and Fisk's counseling session with Heather. Vanessa reveals that Adam was an artist as well that she fell for when Fisk had gone away and that she never got to hear back from him cause Fisk also had a conversation with her.

At the end of Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, fans finally get to see a glimpse of Adam. Fisk has him chained in an underground hideout and in the scene, Fisk can be seen having dinner in front of him as he continues to beg for his freedom.

Fisk has mayoral troubles

The episode also dives deep into Wilson Fisk's politics. After Daniel accidentally lets out Fisk's plans for Red Hook's restructuring to BB, she then runs an article criticizing Fisk. Fisk, who is enraged, demands to know who the leak was and Daniel then steps forward accepting his mistake and apologising profusely to Fisk.

However, Fisk doesn't fire Daniel but lets him know that if something like this happens again, then it will be the last thing he will ever do. The show is shaping Fisk up to go back to his old roots, and with the outburst regarding the leak and given what he is doing with Adam, it certainly looks like Fisk is getting back to his Kingpin roots.

Fans can stream Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 on Disney+ right now.

