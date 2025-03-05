Daredevil: Born Again premiere ending explained - Is Matt back as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen?

After a long wait and an even longer production, Daredevil: Born Again finally graced the small screens. The first two episodes of the show, Heaven's Half Hour and Optics were released on March 4, 2024, on Disney+. Bringing back Matt Murdock and picking up plot threads left at the end of Daredevil season 3, the show sees the character get back into the fold of crime fighting.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt stops being a vigilante after a personal loss shakes him and he ends up crossing a line. The first two episodes see him estranged from his friends and just working as a lawyer. Alongside that, Wilson Fisk returns and is elected as the Mayor of New York City.

With a lot going down, a certain event at the end of episode 2 might just push him to come out of retirement as the city will need the Devil of Hell's Kitchen again.

Daredevil: Born Again's episode 2 ending sees Matt being forced into the crime-fighting mold again

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Disney+)

In episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, fans are introduced to Hector Ayala - who is also the vigilante known as the White Tiger. When strolling one night, he comes across two people harassing a defenseless stranger and he confronts them. However, when a fight breaks out, one of the two harassers trips and gets hit by a train. It turns out that they were undercover cops and Ayala is blamed for his death.

When Matt, who has retired from being Daredevil for a year now, comes across Ayala in prison, he immediately notices that Hector is telling the truth and decides to represent him. With Ayala having much heat on him from cops, Matt decides to investigate him and sends his P.I. Cherry to look into him. There Matt discovers that Ayala is the White Tiger and confronts him about this in prison.

There Ayala tells him that since Daredevil is gone someone needs to step up and Matt decides to further investigate the matter. He then tracks down the person who the cops were harassing and immediately gets to know that they are coming to kill him. Matt goes to the witness' house and warns him to get out and go to a specific location as cops are coming to kill him.

After Matt gets him out, the cops let themselves into the house and find Matt there. When the cops ask Matt about the witness, they do so violently. It is also revealed that one of the cops has a Punisher tattoo on his hand and they then start beating up Matt. This leads to Matt finally cracking and fighting back by dispatching off the cops in a brutal manner.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 ends with Matt letting out a very violent scream. Given that Matt has been grappling with becoming Daredevil again throughout the first two episodes, this event may have just given him the push to put the costume back on again. As for the Punisher tattoos, it certainly looks like that is what will get Frank Castle involved in the show in future episodes.

Foggy Nelson's death makes Matt retire from being Daredevil

Matt listening for Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Disney+)

The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again itself opens up with a huge death. It sees Matt, Karen, and Foggy reuniting with each other and going to hang out at a bar. However, there Foggy receives a call from a witness that he is protecting that someone is coming after him. When Matt gets to know about this he immediately suits up but realizes that the killer is going after Foggy.

The killer is then revealed to be none other than Benjamin Poindexter as he ends up shooting Foggy. Shocked by this, Karen immediately gets to tending to Foggy while Matt fights Poindexter. After a brutal battle, Matt hears Foggy's heartbeat fade away and is taken over by grief. He then throws Poindexter off a building rooftop - which he survives - and then stops being Daredevil.

Matt hasn't been Daredevil for a year

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Disney+)

Following Foggy's death, Matt hasn't been Daredevil for a year now in Daredevil: Born Again. Karen has moved to San Francisco and barely keeps tabs on Matt anymore and he is also working with Kirsten McDuffie, with whom he has opened up a new law firm. Kirsten also sets up Matt with her friend Heather Glenn - who is his new romantic partner in the show.

However, Matt is later reunited with Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again where both of them meet at Benjamin Poindexter's trial where he is given a life sentence. There, Karen gives Matt a piece of his broken mask back before going back to San Francisco. The show effectively sets up a new status quo for Matt Murdock.

Wilson Fisk becomes the Mayor of New York City

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Disney+)

One of the biggest developments in the first two episodes is Wilson Fisk becoming the May of New York City. After the events of Hawkeye and Echo, it is revealed that Fisk left New York and abandoned his wife Vanessa so that he could process whatever had happened in those shows. However, he immediately reveals that he is a changed man and reunites with Vanessa revealing that he is running for Mayor.

At the end of episode 1, he gets elected to be Mayor and also shares a conversation with Matt Murdock. Matt promises that if Wilson steps out of line, then he will be there - and Fisk promises him the same. The main motivation for Fisk to become the Mayor is so that he can outlaw vigilantes in New York and while addressing the city in episode 2, he also gives a mention to Spider-Man.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 2, he also continues to prove his efficiency as the Mayor by making sure that things get done. However, when the Commissioner backtalks Fisk, the Kingpin threatens him with a photo of his secret child to make sure that he stays in line. Even though Fisk portrays him as a changed man now, shades of his old self can be seen bleeding through every now and then.

Fisk and Vanessa seek marriage counseling from Heather Glenn

One of the other character developments for Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again is that he and Vanessa are facing issues with their marriage. As Fisk disappeared out of nowhere, this ended up affecting Vanessa a lot as she had to take over his businesses and run them as well. With her not accompanying him during campaign meets and more, the two then decide to seek out marriage counseling.

The only issue here is that their therapist is none other than Matt's new girlfriend - Heather Glenn. Given that Heather Glenn is romantically involved with Matt - who also happens to be her new client's arch-nemesis, this will certainly cost her a bit going forward in the show.

Fans can tune in for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again as they are streaming on Disney+ right now.

