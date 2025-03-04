Daredevil season 3 recap - Everything you need to know before Daredevil: Born Again arrives

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 4, 2025, on Disney+. Seven years after the original show was canceled by Netflix, the series brings back Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. After appearing in other projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, Cox will finally lead his own series once again.

With almost seven years since the release of Daredevil season 3, fans may have a hazy memory of what went down there. Since Born Again serves as a revival of the Daredevil franchise, it will continue Matt Murdock's story from when viewers last saw him.

So, if fans need a jog of memory for what went down before, this article will tell them everything they need to know.

Recap of Daredevil season 3 as Daredevil: Born Again approaches

A broken down Matt Murdock

Picking up from the events of The Defenders, Daredevil season 3 begins with a broken and severely injured Matt Murdock battling with his faith. After his near-death experience, he starts alienating his best friends, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, believing their lives would be better off without him.

However, when Wilson Fisk is able to buy his way out of prison, Matt begins to question everything he stands for. Deciding to take down Fisk once and for all, he must go a step further and kill him to finally end his reign of terror. He finds shelter in a church too, where he is being nursed back to health by Sister Maggie. However, later on in season 3, Matt gets to know that she is his mother.

Matt then leads a solo investigation into Fisk to make sure that he can get closer to him. However, this leads to him facing the worst challenge of his life as he is constantly beaten up and tested to his ultimate limits. He ultimately realizes that he can't fight evil alone and needs his friends, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, by his side.

Fisk ends up buying his way into the FBI

After getting out of prison, Wilson Fisk is put on house arrest, with the FBI following his every move. He is reunited with Vanessa, who further gets involved in his crimes as she starts encouraging him as well to make sure that his enemies fear him. With her backing, Fisk takes out rival gangs who want him dead and becomes the Kingpin of New York City.

Fisk also gains control over FBI agent Ray Nadeem, an honest agent trying to do the right thing. However, as the reality of his situation sets in, Nadeem realizes he must break free from Fisk's control. He instead seeks out Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page so that they can help him out and take down Fisk.

Unfortunately, by the end of the season, Nadeem's betrayal is discovered, and Fisk orders Poindexter to take him out. However, before dying, Nadeem records his testimony revealing Fisk's crimes.

Introduction of Benjamin Poindexter

Daredevil season 3 also introduces Benjamin Poindexter, one of Daredevil's biggest enemies from the comics, who eventually becomes Bullseye. In Daredevil season 3, Bullseye is someone who is a bit unhinged and psychotic -but he can aim with pinpoint accuracy and turn anything into a projectile weapon.

Originally an FBI agent assigned to Fisk, Dex finds comfort in a woman named Julie after the death of his therapist, who helps him be sane. However, Fisk sees the potential in Dex and decides to use him to ruin Daredevil's name. After Fisk finds the suit worn by the superhero, he makes Dex dress as the Devil and makes him commit the crime in his arch-nemesis' name.

When Fisk learns about Julie and how she is holding Dex back, he has her killed. Dex grows worried when Julie stops responding to his texts. Matt then tells Dex to go and check on Julie as Fisk has done something bad to her. When Dex discovers Julie's body, he completely loses it and decides to get revenge on Fisk.

Matt Murdock sends Wilson Fisk back to jail

The season culminates in a three-way fight between Matt, Dex, and Fisk. When Dex crashes Fisk's party, he heads straight for Vanessa. As Matt is finally able to execute his plan, he then starts defending Vanessa while battling it out with Dex and Fisk too. Fisk then takes out Dex by breaking his back, and Matt and he duke it out.

Although Matt gains the upper hand, he chooses not to kill Fisk, refusing to give him the satisfaction and unwilling to lose himself in the process. He rather tells Fisk to never come in his way, and if he does, he will go after Vanessa.

Season 3 ends with Matt reuniting with Karen and Foggy as the three open their own law firm. In a post-credits scene, Dex's transformation into Bullseye is teased.

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again when it premieres on March 4 at 6 am Pacific Standard Time on Disney+ and watch the original show on the streaming service as well.

