Daredevil: Born Again premiere - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After an extremely long wait, Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to premiere next week on Disney+. With Matt Murdock appearing in various other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Echo, the character will finally be headlining his brand-new series on the streaming service that will see the return of many fan-favorite characters.
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are set to premiere on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Marvel Studios has decided to treat its fans with a two-episode premiere which will certainly have many happy given how long the wait has been since Daredevil season 3.
So, for those excited about the upcoming show, the article will tell you everything that you need to know before going into it.
Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again explored
Daredevil: Born Again will premiere its first two episodes on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. However, the episodes will premiere in different regions at different times. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the episodes to premiere in their region.
Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?
Fans can tune in for the Daredevil show exclusively on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in when it begins airing on March 4, 2025. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.
For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.
Cast for Daredevil: Born Again explored
The upcoming Daredevil series will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. Alongside that, the show will also see the return of Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal.
The show will also introduce many new characters to the fold as well. Here is the entire confirmed list of cast and characters in the show:
- Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil
- Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin
- Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn:
- Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page
- Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson
- Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk
- Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher
- Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye
- Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan
- Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala / White Tiger
What is Daredevil: Born Again about?
The upcoming Daredevil series is a continuation of the original Netflix Daredevil series that ran for three seasons. It will pick up a few years after where that show left off and essentially continue the story of Matt Murdock. Here's the official synopsis for the show:
In Marvel Television’s 'Daredevil: Born Again', Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.
The first season of the show will have nine episodes in total. For further updates, stay tuned with us.