Daredevil: Born Again first clip teases a reunion between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk

The first clip from Daredevil: Born Again was released yesterday, February 19, 2025, on Good Morning America and features a reunion between two former adversaries. The upcoming show will be bringing back the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to the small screens and will be reuniting him with Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, who is running for the position of New York City's mayor right now.

Released on Good Morning America on February 19, 2025, the first clip for Daredevil: Born Again sees Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock reunite after years of not having met each other. The clip is an extension of the scene that has been teased in the trailer and it sees Matt explain to Fisk why he stopped being Daredevil while the latter tells him about his campaign.

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the Netflix series

The clip effectively sets up the conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming series and picks up right where the characters had been left off in Daredevil season 3. Originally, Daredevil: Born Again wasn't supposed to be a continuation of the Netflix Daredevil series, but rather was a soft reboot of the franchise.

However, following the actors' and writers' strikes, Marvel Television went back to the drawing board and evaluated the show after the footage they had shot didn't meet expectations. This led to them hiring writer Dario Scarpadane to rewrite parts of the show and also hiring directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Actors Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Wilson Bethel were brought back to portray the roles of Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and Benjamin Poindexter. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 19, 2025, producer Brad Winderbaum explained how the show's reboot came about. He revealed that it ultimately came down to seeing how Daredevil could exactly fit into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It led to a feeling of, maybe we don't have to define it. Maybe we can play it loose," he recalls.

He continued:

"It really wasn't clear until we watched the series after the strike that we had to choose."

Actor Charlie Cox also further commented in the same interview. He revealed that the show itself was confusing in the sense of whether it was connected to the original series or not:

"Not that it didn't work, but it was a little bit confusing. It was too, 'Is it the show or is it not the show?'"

When does Daredevil: Born Again come out?

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2024, with its first two episodes at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The show will feature the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil after he last appeared as the character in Echo. Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"In Marvel Television’s 'Daredevil: Born Again', Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

For further updates on the upcoming Marvel Television series, stay tuned with us.

