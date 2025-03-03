What time will Daredevil: Born Again season 1 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is set to make its debut on Disney+ in March 2025. Fans are excited to see Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, and his friends back for adventures after almost a decade since the last Netflix series ended.

The first season will consist of nine episodes, with the first two dropping on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, with new episodes releasing weekly. Disney+ members can enjoy this new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and those eager to catch up on past seasons of Daredevil will also find them accessible on the platform.

The series will be available exclusively on Disney+, the home for all Marvel Studios productions. Fans should mark their calendars to watch as the next chapter of Daredevil’s story unfolds.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episodes release time for all regions

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 will air across different time zones, with specific release times depending on your region. Here are the release timings for major U.S. regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 4, 2025 9:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 4, 2025 8:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 4, 2025 7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 4, 2025 6:00 PM

With these times, fans across the United States can plan to watch Daredevil: Born Again, which ensures everyone gets a chance to enjoy the series shortly after its release.

Plot of Daredevil: Born Again season 1

Daredevil: Born Again picks up years after the events of the original Netflix series. Having stopped his Daredevil activity, Matt Murdock keeps working as a lawyer. Former crime boss Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, has entered politics and runs for mayor of New York City.

The season looks at the mounting conflict between Matt's search for justice and Fisk's political aspirations. New criminals surface as crime rises in the city, and the struggle between Matt and Fisk surfaces again. Deep inner conflicts abound for both characters; their pasts and deeds set them down perilous roads.

Apart from the traditional hero-villain conflict, the show explores the psychological problems every character encounters. As a lawyer, Matt strives to keep his moral integrity; Fisk's attempts to project himself as a reformer contradict his past.

Production, direction, and cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 1

Daredevil: Born Again is produced by Marvel Studios, continuing the story of the popular character from Marvel’s Netflix series. The series was developed by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord; Scardapane also handled showrunner duties.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead oversaw the production. This new part of the Daredevil story will be told in episodes that are more linked and organized in a serialized way than previous Netflix shows.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal returning to play Frank Castle/The Punisher form the main cast. Elden Henson brings back Foggy Nelson, and Deborah Ann Woll reprised her role as Karen Page.

The series added Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, and Wilson Bethel. Fans can expect a new but familiar experience from the familiar faces and new talent.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Daredevil: Born Again season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

