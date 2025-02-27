Daredevil: Born Again complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

After years of waiting, fans are finally going to see Matt Murdock return in Daredevil: Born Again. After having the Netflix show canceled in 2018 and Matt Murdock making brief appearances in projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Echo, Charlie Cox will finally get to headline his series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ad

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere next week on Disney+. To treat fans, the first two episodes will be released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, on the streaming service after which a new episode of the show will be released every week on Tuesdays. The show has a total of nine episodes, however, the show also does have a bit unusual release schedule.

Daredevil: Born Again release schedule explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after which a new episode will premiere every week. However, when the show completes half of its run, two more episodes will be released on March 25, 2025, again which is an unusual release tactic.

The show will end its first season in mid-April - a week before the release of Andor season 2. Here is when all the episodes of the show will premiere on Disney+:

Ad

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 TBA March 4, 2025 2 TBA March 4, 2025 3 TBA March 11, 2025 4 TBA March 18, 2025 5 TBA March 25, 2025 6 TBA March 25, 2025 7 TBA April 1, 2025 8 TBA April 8, 2025 9 TBA April 15, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Fans can tune in for the upcoming Daredevil series when it premieres on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions it's available in on March 4, 2025. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Those who already own a subscription to Disney+ can access the show at no further costs.

Ad

Cast of Daredevil: Born Again explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

The show will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The show will also feature the returns of Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye, and more

Alongside that, the show will introduce new characters as well. Here is the cast list for the upcoming Daredevil series:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala / White Tiger

Ad

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming Marvel Television series is a continuation of the original Netflix Daredevil show that ran for three seasons. It will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. Here is the official synopsis of the show:

In Marvel Television’s 'Daredevil: Born Again', Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Ad

For further updates on the upcoming Marvel show, be sure to stay tuned with us as we will provide weekly coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback