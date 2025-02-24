5 shows to watch while waiting for Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock's return to Hell's Kitchen streets is set for 2025 with Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox will star as a blind lawyer-turned-vigilante in an upcoming Disney+ series. The ambitious goal of this much-anticipated show is to update the Daredevil universe while keeping the elements that made the first series so beloved by viewers.

Ad

Marvel fans may catch up on other shows that tie into Daredevil's storyline as they wait for the new series. These five shows are perfect to binge-watch before his highly awaited return, whether viewers want to learn about his background, see how his universe is connected to other heroes, or catch up on crossovers.

The Defenders, The Punisher, Hawkeye, and more shows to watch before Daredevil: Born Again premiere

1) Daredevil (2015–2018)

Ad

Trending

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Getty)

Rewatching Daredevil is the best way to prepare for Daredevil: Born Again. The series, which debuted on Netflix in April 2015, introduced viewers to Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened senses who battles crime as Daredevil. Over three seasons, the show followed his clashes with formidable foes such as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) and Frank Castle (The Punisher).

Ad

Furthermore, the series features a gritty storyline, realistic battle choreography, and rich character development. The one-take hallway combat scene from season 1 became famous, setting a high standard for Marvel's television action sequences. Charlie Cox's portrayal of Matt Murdock received high praise, and his relationship with supporting characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page gave emotional depth.

This show created the groundwork for Daredevil: Born Again, making it a must-see before the new series starts.

Ad

2) The Defenders (2017)

Ad

The Defenders was a Netflix event in 2017 that brought together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. In this eight-episode miniseries, these street-level heroes work together to fight the Hand, a mysterious crime group.

Fans of Daredevil will enjoy The Defenders because it picks up with Matt Murdock's story after season 2 of Daredevil. He has a shocking change in his bond with Elektra, who was thought to be dead at the end of that season. Alexandra, the leader of the Hand, is played by Sigourney Weaver. She adds a new level of danger to the story.

Ad

When Matt is both Matt Stone and Daredevil, he feels torn between his duties as a lawyer and his part as the superhero. The way he acts around Jessica, Luke, and Danny also shows different sides of his nature. The show ends on an intense cliffhanger that leads into season 3 of Daredevil.

Since Daredevil: Born Again is likely to talk about things that happened in the past, you should watch The Defenders again to see how these heroes are connected.

Ad

3) The Punisher (2017–2019)

Still from the trailer of The Punisher (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Punisher, whose real name is Frank Castle, first appeared in Daredevil season 2. His harsh criminal justice stood out right away. His two-season stand-alone show was about how he got back at the people who killed his family. Frank Castle can be considered one of the most powerful and complicated figures in Marvel, and Jon Bernthal did a great job portraying him.

Ad

The Punisher is about Frank's mental stress that makes him do bad things. Daredevil has a strict moral code, but Frank doesn't; he thinks killing for justice is better. This contrast makes for an interesting dynamic between the two.

A big part of Daredevil, Karen Page is also in the show, which makes the links to Matt Murdock's world greater. The Punisher gives Frank's character more depth and shows that there are different ways to be a vigilante in the Marvel Universe.

Ad

This show is a must-see because Daredevil: Born Again might be about the Punisher's return.

4) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

At the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image via Getty)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduces Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who develops Hulk-like abilities after an accident. While the show centers on her funny and legal escapades, it also includes a surprise Daredevil appearance that has fans intrigued.

Ad

This show provides a new perspective on Matt Murdock, demonstrating that his character can fit effortlessly into several Marvel tones. With Daredevil: Born Again set to premiere soon, watching She-Hulk bridges the gap between his Netflix depiction and his Disney+ return.

5) Hawkeye (2021)

At the Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of Hawkeye (Image via Getty)

Hawkeye shows Clint Barton as he tries to leave his days as an Avenger behind and have a quiet Christmas with his family. However, when a lethal threat returns, he must face the consequences of his Ronin past. He is forced to team up with Kate Bishop. As they work together against their will, falling into a labyrinth of crime, deception, and old enmity, Clint realizes his history is alive and well.

Ad

Clint and Kate discover a major criminal plan while adjusting to New York City's dangers. Hawkeye lends realism and intrigue to the MCU. There are thrilling fights, Christmas pandemonium, and an emotional tribute to Clint.

In addition to building up Daredevil: Born Again, the show explains Kingpin's ascent to power. Due to his transformation since season 3 of Daredevil, Hawkeye is a must-see for Wilson Fisk fans.

Fans will be ready for Matt Murdock's return when they watch these five shows before Daredevil: Born Again. Each series adds to his story by showing where he came from, how he is connected to other heroes, or how he fights Wilson Fisk and the criminal underworld.

These shows will make the time until Daredevil: Born Again more interesting and make the Marvel experience better. Since Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are coming back, the MCU's street-level heroes can look forward to a lot of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback