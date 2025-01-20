Will Daredevil: Born Again stay true to the 1986 comic? Here’s what we know so far

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released on January 15, 2025. Bringing back Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more to portray their iconic characters that fans know and love, this will be a revival of the Netflix Daredevil series, which was canceled following the release of season 3. It will be continuing the story since then, and introducing these characters to the wider MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is named after the comic of the same name that was written by Frank Miller, with art done by David Mazuchelli. However, the show won't be adapting the story of the comic. This is because the story of Born Again was already adapted for season 3 of the Netflix series.

The Daredevil: Born Again comic follows Matt having a crisis after Kingpin learns his identity as Daredevil, and hires someone to commit crimes in his name. Season 3 follows a similar story too. However, the upcoming Born Again show will once again pit Daredevil against Kingpin, as the villain tries running for mayor and the hero suspects something is afoot.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again series about?

The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again show will be reportedly based on Charles Soule's run of the character with elements from Chip Zdarsky's run borrowed as well. It will feature the villain known as Muse, who was introduced in Soule's comics. Wilson Fisk will be running for mayor of New York City as well, which was shown in the trailer of the show. This was an element in Zdarsky's run.

The trailer pits Matt Murdock and Kingpin against one another again. The official synopsis of the series reads as:

"Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The story here will be a continuation of the plot that was established in the Netflix show. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will begin streaming on March 4, 2025, on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again comic about?

Daredevil: Born Again is often regarded as one of the most important stories when it comes to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. The story puts Matt Murdock through the ringer as he is faced with the toughest battle yet— with himself. After Karen Page reveals Matt's identity to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin does everything in his power to physically and mentally torment Matt Murdock.

He even hires a criminal to become the new Daredevil and starts committing crimes in the hero's name. The story sees Matt struggle through this time period, as he is broken mentally and physically. He finds himself in the care of Maggie, a nun, who is also revealed to be his mother in the comic series. It does establish a new status quo for Daredevil stories to come further down the line.

Many of these elements were adapted for Netflix's Daredevil season 3. In the show as well, Matt is seen broken physically and mentally, and keeps grappling with the thought of putting an end to the Kingpin.

