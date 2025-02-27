7 'Daredevil' episodes to rewatch before 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Next month, Charlie Cox will return as the undaunted Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. Serving as both the revival and continuation of Daredevil (2015), the anticipated show will witness the clash between Marvel's beloved blind lawyer and the mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk. Given Fisk's criminal history, the duo have a complex dynamic that will surely be explored in Daredevil: Born Again.

Ad

Cox's portrayal of the complicated superhero earned a lot of praise and fans will be eager to see how he captures the character's evolution amidst the changing circumstances. Also, the fact that many old faces are reprising their roles in Daredevil: Born Again helps add to the audience's anticipation.

But before fans get ready to binge on Daredevil: Born Again, they should refresh their memory by rewatching old Daredevil episodes, mentioned on this list, that capture Hell's Kitchen in all its chaotic glory.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has several spoilers.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

New York's Finest, and six other Daredevil episodes that fans need to rewatch before Daredevil: Born Again

1) Speak of the Devil: Season 1, Episode 9

Even though Foggy is a side-character, the creators go all out to make his arc interesting to follow (Image via Official Instagram Page)

For superheroes with secret identities, it is not always easy to maintain close friendships because of the fact that they cannot be completely honest with them. This is rather unfortunate because if anyone needs a loyal confidant, it is heroes whose after-hours work takes a lot out of them, both mentally and physically.

Ad

There have been certain exceptions to this rule and certain superheroes have been able to hang on to their old friends but for Murdock, things get complicated when Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, his friend of many years, finds him bleeding in his costume.

Despite the fact that the cliffhanger reveal continues in the next episode, Speak of the Devil will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

2) Daredevil: Season 1, Episode 13

Ad

The hero finally dons his iconic red suit in this episode (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Season one was memorable for a variety of reasons, which included the dark aesthetic and gritty storytelling. So, expectations were high for the season finale and it is safe to say that the creators certainly delivered.

Ad

In this episode, Cox's Murdock finally dons the iconic red suit that comic book fans have come to love and adore. It also features the iconic fight between Daredevil and his ultimate nemesis, Fisk. The fight wasn't only visually stimulating but it also captured the difference between their personalities and motivations.

The episode also does a great job of showcasing Fisk's prowess. He wasn't a crime boss who needed to hide behind his goons. Fisk was more than capable of fighting his own battles which cemented his status as an intimidating villain.

Ad

3) New York's Finest: Season 2, Episode 3

The Punisher's arc is a big part of the narrative (Image via Official Instagram Page)

This well-written episode lays the foundation for the complicated dynamic between Cox's Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. This is one of the first interactions between the two that highlights their contrasting mindsets.

Ad

Fans won't forget the conversation they have when Murdock finds himself chained to a chimney. Since they have very different opinions about justice and punishment, they argue about whether the heinous criminals who exploit the helpless are worthy, or even capable, of redemption. Murdock wants the Punisher to reconsider his violent ways but Frank isn't convinced.

The writers deserve credit for the dialogue in this scene because both characters put forth valid points about good and bad that tend to stay with viewers and give them much-needed food for thought.

Ad

4) Guilty as Sin: Season 2, Episode 8

Frank's trial scenes kept viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Official Instagram Page)

It is understandable that Marvel fans have a soft corner for Cox's character when he puts on his red suit. After all, it is exciting to see him use his unique skills to teach the bad guys a lesson or two. However, that is only one aspect of Murdock's life. This episode is memorable because it offers a rare glimpse into Murdock's work as a lawyer.

Ad

In Guilty as Sin, Frank Castle is on trial for his violent acts and so the episode also gives insight into his anti-hero ideologies. The fact that he truly believes in his methods becomes plain to see when he gets angry with his own defense after they try to claim that Frank didn't know what he was doing was wrong.

While this episode isn't as action-packed as some of the other episodes in the season, the creators deserve credit for ensuring that the dialogue and direction are impactful enough to keep viewers engaged from beginning to end.

Ad

5) A Cold Day in Hell's Kitchen: Season 2, Episode 13

This finale has several plot culminations that fans will need to remember (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Season finales are hard to write because they need to tie up loose ends but also keep enough mystery intact for the following season. The creators of Daredevil have consistently been able to strike the perfect balance.

Ad

Even though many fans prefer season one's finale over this one, it cannot be denied that A Cold Day in Hell's Kitchen contained many shocking plot progressions that will re-emerge in Daredevil: Born Again.

This was the episode when Murdock came clean to Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page about his secret identity. It also contains insightful conclusions of plot points centering around Punisher and Elektra. As the character of Punisher is coming back in Daredevil: Born Again, fans can expect that his character arc will pick up from this impactful finale.

Ad

6) Blindsided: Season 3, Episode 4

It is always a treat to see Daredevil go up against multiple adversaries (Image via Official Instagram Page)

One of the main reasons fans kept returning to Daredevil season after season was for its striking cinematography, especially the compelling one-shots. Although there are several such scenes scattered across the seasons, this episode in season three is particularly memorable because it featured 11 whole minutes of pure adrenaline-pumping action scenes.

Ad

In Blindsided, Murdock has to escape a prison which wouldn't have been too taxing for the red-suited hero but when a riot breaks out, thanks to Fisk, the difficulty factor rises considerably. But the life-threatening situation turns into a spectacle for the audience who get to see him fight against the odds to get out in one piece.

The way the segment was shot and executed makes it clear that the creators of the show pay attention to every small detail so that viewers are never disappointed with the end results.

Ad

7) A New Napkin: Season 3, Episode 13

Fisk is put back behind bars in this Daredevil finale (Image via Official Instagram Page)

It is safe to assume that Daredevil: Born Again will pick up where season three left off. In A New Napkin, there is a three-way battle between Daredevil, Kingpin and Poindexter, portrayed by Wilson Bethel. Even though Murdock is able to force Fisk to go back behind bars, there is an ominous feeling as it becomes obvious that Fisk still has enough control and power to manipulate the situation.

Ad

For the longest time, Cox's Murdock pushed his close friends away in order to keep them safe. But in this episode, he comes to the realization that he cannot clean the streets all by himself and so there is a powerful reconciliation scene between Murdock, Foggy and Karen. They discuss opening a new law firm wherein each one of them will bring their own expertise.

Another monumental development that occurs in this episode is that Poindexter agrees to undergo an experimental surgery and the audience gets to see his eyes afterward which sport a Bullseye. With the character's return in Daredevil: Born Again, this origin story is certainly one that fans should keep in mind.

Ad

As there are only a few days left for the release of Daredevil: Born Again, fans should make a point to binge on these old episodes that contain important insights about the characters returning to the small screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback