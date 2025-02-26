7 shows to watch while waiting for 'reacher' season 3 finale

Reacher is an action crime series released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022. It is inspired by Lee Child's novel series including Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Persuader. It stars Alan Ritchson in the main role of Jack Reacher, alongside Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and Chris Webster.

The series revolves around the titular Jack Reacher, a decorated army military police major who chooses to live as a drifter traveling from town to town. Throughout the series, he faces various challenges on his travels, such as being arrested for murder, investigating corruption, and being contacted by his old job.

The series for released for a third season on February 20, 2025, and three episodes have been released so far. This list is for fans of the show who are waiting in anticipation of the season finale.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's personal opinions.

The Terminal List, Shooter, and five more action shows like Reacher

1) The Terminal List - Prime Video, Apple TV

The main characters in The Terminal List. (Image via Apple TV)

The Terminal List is an action thriller starring Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, and Taylor Kitsch in leading roles. The story is inspired by Jack Carr's 2018 novel and revolves around Lieutenant Commander James Reese, played by Pratt. The series begins with Commander Reese returning home after surviving an ambush and realizing it was because of inside information.

The first season was released in July 2022 and was renewed for a second one, however, there is no confirmed date so far. Viewers interested in Reacher will find this short series to be a worthwhile watch.

2) Shooter - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Shooter. (Image via Apple TV)

Shooter is an American drama inspired by the 2007 movie by Stephen Hunter. It stars Ryan Phillippe as the lead, alongside Shantel VanSanten and Omar Epps. The plot revolves around Bob Lee Swagger, a retired Marine Corps Scout Sniper, played by Ryan, and is called back to action when the President's life is in danger.

The first episode was released in November 2016 and was renewed for two more seasons after which it was cancelled. Mark Wahlberg was part of the series as an executive producer. Similar to Reacher, this series has elements of retired protagonists getting back into their line of work, which viewers will find memorable.

3) Bosch - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Bosch. (Image via Apple TV)

Based on the Harry Bosch novel series by Micheal Connelly, Bosch is a police procedural series released in February 2014, produced by Amazon Studios. It stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, and Amy Aquino in lead roles. The story revolves around Bosch, an LAPD detective played by Titus who is a former officer who served in the Middle East.

He is portrayed as a professional investigator who gets in trouble with his colleagues because of his unconventional methods. Viewers who have recently watched Reacher will find this memorable because of its element of a singular protagonist.

4) The Equalizer - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, CBS

A poster of the main cast of The Equalizer. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2021, The Equalizer is based on the 1985 series written by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. Apart from being an executive producer in the series, Queen Latifah also plays the main role of the 'Equalizer'. The story revolves around her, as she is portrayed as an enigmatic character who helps defenseless victims.

The series was renewed four times, for a total of 65 episodes from February 2021 to October 2024. It explores similar themes as Reacher, where the protagonist comes from a mysterious past and helps whoever they meet along their journey.

5) Person of Interest - Prime Video, Apple TV

Jim Caviezel plays the role of Reese in a poster for Person of Interest. (Image via Apple TV)

Person of Interest is a science fiction crime drama that aired from September 2011 to June 2016. It stars Jim Caviezel as John Reese, a former CIA operative and soldier. The story begins with billionaire Harold Finch, known as the Machine, approaching him with data about persons of interest who are likely to commit a crime. The series lasted five seasons, totaling 103 episodes.

The series amassed nine awards, including an Image Award in 2014, among 24 nominations. Fans of Reacher waiting for the rest of the season will love this drama for its unique portrayal of the policing system in America.

6) The Punisher - Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for The Punisher. (Image via Apple TV)

The Punisher is an action-adventure TV series released in November 2017 on Netflix. It is based on the character from Marvel comics and is a continuation of the Netflix series Daredevil. Frank Castle, a Force Recon Marine is left to contend with the death of his family, and he uncovers that it was an intentional plot. His character exudes grief, violence, and a compulsion to bring justice.

The series saw two seasons released, with a total of 26 episodes. Jon Bernthal, cast as The Punisher reprised his role from The Daredevil, and will continue to play him in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Fans of Reacher will love this series for its cultural significance as a Marvel character.

7) Goliath - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Goliath. (Image via Apple TV)

Goliath is a legal drama produced by Amazon Studios. It ran for four seasons from October 2016 to September 2021. The series features an ensemble cast with names such as Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, and JK Simmons, among others. The plot surrounds Billy McBride, played by Thornton, who is shown to be a disgraced lawyer who once founded a successful legal firm.

He later accepts a wrongful death case and represents a client against his former law firm, only to uncover a network of conspiratorial incidents. Similar to Reacher, Goliath is focused on the actions of a disgraced professional, and his story of rising back under dangerous circumstances.

Apart from these shows, some more honorable mentions similar to Reacher are Jack Ryan, Justified, SEAL Team, and Condor.

