7 action thrillers to watch if you liked Miss Bala

Miss Bala is an action-packed thriller that maintains the tension throughout. Featuring Gina Rodriguez in a not-so-common action-filled role, the movie is about Gloria, a makeup artist who finds herself caught in the violent crossfire between a brutal drug cartel and law enforcement.

What begins as a quick trip to Tijuana to assist her best friend turns into a survival nightmare in short order. Compelled to work for the cartel but secretly assisting the DEA, Gloria engages in a deadly game where one misstep will be her last. The film lives on its breakneck speed and violent action scenes.

Although some who liked the original 2011 Mexican film might have reservations about this American remake, it still provides heart-stopping suspense and slick action choreography that action junkies will love.

For those who loved the suspense, survival instincts, and unadulterated adrenaline of Miss Bala, there are more than enough other action thrillers to watch.

1) SALT (2010)

SALT is an adrenaline-fueled action thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the last minute. Angelina Jolie plays Evelyn Salt, a brilliant CIA operative whose world is upended when she's suspected of being a Russian spy. Now that the agency she once worked for is on her tail, Salt takes flight, employing all the tricks in the book to prove her innocence—or so it appears.

The movie plays with one's perception at all times, leading one to wonder who Salt is and whom she is loyal to. With loads of jaw-dropping stunts, non-stop chases, and brutal fighting sequences, Salt gives the same high-voltage action that Miss Bala fans would love.

Jolie exercises both intensity and vulnerability in her performance, and Salt becomes a commanding figure.

The film survives on its unpredictability, maintaining a heightened tension with even higher stakes. For adrenaline-loving espionage thrill enthusiasts, Salt is a must-watch.

2) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Still from Atomic Blonde (Image via Focus Features)

Atomic Blonde is a stylish, hard-edged action thriller with bags of attitude. Against the neon-lit backdrop of Berlin on the eve of the Wall coming down, the film sees MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) dispatched on a high-risk assignment to retrieve a double agent list stolen from her control.

But in a spy-infested city, allegiances are changing quickly, and nobody can be trusted.

The film lives on savage, meticulously staged fight scenes, such as a now-legendary stairwell brawl that's almost too graphic. Theron herself gives a knockout performance, combining icy reserve with brutal physicality.

The neon-drenched cinematography and thumping '80s soundtrack fuel the movie's offbeat energy.

Fans of Miss Bala will find Atomic Blonde's non-stop action, high tension, and brazen female protagonist to their liking. It's a movie that doesn't merely throw punches—it delivers them with authority.

3) Charlie's Angels (2000)

Still from Charlie's Angels (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Charlie's Angels is the sort of action movie that doesn't take itself too seriously—yet still gets the job done with high-octane fights, slick spy work, and lots of charm like Miss Bala.

Directed by McG, this remake of the classic TV show stars three super-talented private eyes—Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore), and Alex (Lucy Liu)—working for the enigmatic Charlie to bring down a tech-baddie with world-dominating plans.

The film lives on its outlandish action scenes, gravity-bending stunts, and sleek fight choreography. But what truly made it work with audiences was the chemistry between the leads.

Their humor, chemistry, and effortless swagger provided the film with its signature panache.

Throw in Bill Murray as the perpetually offbeat Bosley and sharp, early-2000s visuals, and it's not hard to see why Charlie's Angels was a fan favorite.

People who enjoyed Miss Bala for its tough female lead and high-octane action may enjoy this film equally.

4) Red Sparrow (2018)

Red Sparrow is a gripping espionage thriller that spares no detail. Francis Lawrence directed the movie featuring Jennifer Lawrence as Dominika Egorova, a Russian ballerina whose career is abruptly ended. Coerced into a harsh espionage initiative, she discovers how to employ psychological manipulation, allure, and combat strategies to obtain secrets.

When she is tasked with infiltrating a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton), the boundaries of loyalty, survival, and treachery become indistinct. This isn't an ordinary adrenaline-fueled spy thriller—it's chilling, methodical, and packed with suspense.

The action sequences are fierce and unyielding, the threat seems alarmingly genuine, and Dominika's change is genuinely unsettling. The gradual buildup of tension and mental conflict in the film distinguishes it, making it essential viewing for enthusiasts of intricate, female-driven thrillers.

Fans of Miss Bala will probably appreciate Red Sparrow due to its intense, high-stakes storyline and a protagonist compelled to maneuver through a realm of brutality and deceit.

5) Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Still from Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Image via Paramount)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) introduced the classic video game heroine to the big screen with Angelina Jolie at the helm. Gorgeously attired, danger-defying, and beyond capable, Lara Croft is an explorer who lives for peril.

The movie charts her mission to seek out ancient relics before a secret order, the Illuminati, can use them to seek domination of the world.

Loaded with high-octane action, international settings, and gravity-defying stunts, the movie goes for broke with its over-the-top spectacle. Jolie's acting, topped with Croft's trademark swagger and fighting skills, was one of the most popular aspects for fans just like in Miss Bala.

Daniel Craig also shows up in an early action appearance and the ever-authoritative Jon Voight as Lara's father.

Though it takes liberties with realism, the adrenaline-fueled action sequences and larger-than-life adventure scored big. For fans of Miss Bala, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is another adrenaline-fueled ride that is worth watching.

6) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Still from Kill Bill: Volume 1 (Image via Miramax)

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill is a gruesome revenge flick that meshes martial arts and western ruggedness through grindhouse action all into a single bloody masterpiece. The story revolves around the character of the Bride, voiced by Uma Thurman, a retired assassin left to die on her wedding day.

After waking from a coma, she chooses a path laden with blood to avenge the members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad—one member at a time—until she comes face to face with their master, Bill.

Narrated, as are most of his movies, in Tarantino's familiar nonlinear fashion, the movie is rife with some jaw-dropping fight choreography, absurdly bloody sword fights, and an absolutely splendid soundtrack.

The Bride's nemeses are played by Vivica A. Fox, Daryl Hannah, and Lucy Liu, and each bout is more explosive than the last. These include stylish violence, witty dialog, and unapologetic swag.

Like Miss Bala, Kill Bill serves up high-octane action, this time with a fierce and tenacious heroine heading the charge, and it's not to be missed.

7) Lucy (2014)

Still fom Lucy (Image via Universal Pictures)

Luc Besson’s Lucy is a mind-bending action thriller that throws science, philosophy, and adrenaline into one high-octane ride. Scarlett Johansson stars as the titular character, an ordinary woman caught in a drug smuggling operation gone horribly wrong.

When a synthetic substance leaks into her system, she gains superhuman abilities—heightened intelligence, telekinesis, and a rapidly evolving consciousness. With time running out, she sets out to uncover the drug’s secrets while taking down those who wronged her.

The film pairs explosive action sequences with heady existential themes, creating a unique blend of spectacle and thought-provoking storytelling just like in Miss Bala. Morgan Freeman adds gravitas as a professor guiding Lucy’s journey, while Choi Min-sik delivers a menacing villain.

Fans loved the film’s fast-paced energy, stunning visuals, and Johansson’s commanding performance. Just like Miss Bala, Lucy delivers a high-stakes, female-led action thriller where survival means becoming something greater than expected.

From high-stakes espionage to revenge-fueled rampages, these action thrillers pack the same intensity and adrenaline rush as Miss Bala. Whether it's assassins, spies, or unstoppable heroines, each film delivers edge-of-the-seat excitement.

So, if the thrill of survival and explosive action is what hits the spot, these picks won’t disappoint.

