The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 ending explained: Why was Maya kidnapped?

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, Stolen Angel, was released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on CBS. Pamela Romanowsky and Joe Gazzam served as the episode's director and writer, respectively.

In The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, Robyn and Mel investigate the disappearance of a pregnant woman and uncover an appalling scheme to steal newborn babies from mothers with addiction issues. Maya was kidnapped because she posed a threat to the perpetrators and could get them punished by exposing their schemes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Equalizer season 5 episode 9.

What happens to Maya in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9?

Mel and Robyn as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

A young woman named Faith approaches Robyn McCall to help find her friend, Maya Williams after she suddenly went missing from her home. She reveals that Maya was a drug addict, but had recently turned her life around. Maya had invited Faith to stay with her for a while but was nowhere to be found when the latter arrived at the house.

She hands over Maya's phone to Robyn before leaving. After searching the phone, Harry discovers that she was arrested twice for heroin possession, but got clean 14 months ago by attending rehab. Maya was working from home for a call center before she was kidnapped.

Robyn and Mel visit Maya's house and find a syringe, making them think she has relapsed. But, they soon learn she is pregnant as they find several baby items, including diapers, in the house. Maya was using the syringe to take medication for the pregnancy-related health condition, preeclampsia.

Moreover, she received $1500 monthly from the Hearts Unbound Foundation, a charity helping low-income pregnant women, which was later found to be a shell company. Harry also discovers Maya has free prenatal care from Dr. Richard Bennings at a nearby clinic.

But the doctor refuses to divulge any personal information, citing patient-doctor privilege. The nurse Regina, however, is more willing to speak and informs the investigating duo that she saw Maya arguing with a man during her latest appointment. The team tracks the man down, who turns out to be Maya's ex-boyfriend Lenox. A fellow drug addict, he had approached Maya for money before she went missing, but he claims that he is not the baby daddy.

Harry as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

Harry confirms Maya's last location was a cafe, where she met a blonde woman named Linda Bass. He also figures out that her husband, Colin Bass, makes monthly payments to Maya through the front organization.

Upon being approached, Colin and Linda shared that they were helping her financially as they planned to adopt her baby. Their adoption lawyer, Dean Rada, told them the baby was going to arrive in the next couple of hours. Harry finds that Rada is linked to five other adoption cases that are similar to Maya's.

These women are also from New York, paid by the same organization, and received prenatal care at the same clinic. Moreover, they all have a history of substance addiction.

One of these women reveals that she gave birth to a stillborn son, whom she has named Jabari. She mentions that Dr. Bennings and nurse Regina helped her through the ordeal. The woman blamed her past drug habits for causing her to lose her child.

Robyn and Mel put all the pieces together and realize that the clinic's staff is stealing newborn babies, by lying to the mothers about delivering stillborns and selling them off to rich couples for a huge sum of money.

Robyn and Mel race against time to save Maya in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9

After Robyn pulls a gun on Dr. Bennings in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, he admits that he was working with Regina to perform C-sections on unsuspecting pregnant women. He was brainwashed into thinking the babies would have a better life with their adopted families, but Robyn corrects him by saying it was not his decision to make.

With Harry's help, they track down Maya's location in an abandoned building. Robyn bursts through the door to find Maya tied up, with Regina telling the lawyer to kill her soon after she gives birth.

Robyn tries to convince the nurse to free Maya, who is already induced and about to go into labor any second. But, Regina insists she is saving the baby's life by taking them away from an addicted mother. Growing up with an addict mother herself, she knew all too well how challenging life could get.

When Robyn inches closer, she threatens to inject enough morphine into Maya to kill her and the unborn child instantly, but Mel shoots her from behind before she can do any serious harm. She also arrests the lawyer before he can escape.

Mel calls an ambulance as Maya goes into labor. Later, she delivers a baby girl. Maya shares with Robyn her plans to get a college degree from NYU's online program. Her friend Faith adds that she will help take care of the baby while Maya gets busy with work and studies. She commits to doing whatever it takes to make her daughter proud of her.

When asked about the other missing babies, Robyn admits it will be an uphill task to take the babies away from their adopted families and hand them over to their birth mothers. Nevertheless, she promises to do her best.

Dante meets James in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9

Dante and James as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

After reading his father's letters in the previous episode, Dante meets his half-brother James, a defense attorney. He shares the news with Robyn before taking off to see his dad, Big Ben, and brother at the facility.

The two brothers share a different relationship with their father. James is more warm and affectionate, while Dante is more distant as he is still grappling with his father's absence in his life. But Big Ben is happy to see both his sons together.

James and Dante argue over having an equal say while making decisions for their dad. But the argument is cut short after they realize their dad has taken off on his own. With Harry's help, the brothers learn that he got on a subway and realize he is headed towards a park they used to visit as kids.

While searching the park, James and Dante go down memory lane and compare their childhood experiences. James shares that Big Ben always supported him and spoke fondly of Dante. Meanwhile, Dante mentions he cut his dad off completely after he went to prison.

After finding no sign of Big Ben at the park, they head to the nearby Tony's pizza place as their father used to bring them there. Sure enough, they find him there ordering his favorite pizza. Big Ben apologizes to his sons for letting them down in the past. After returning to the facility, Dante invites James to meet his sons whenever he can.

Delilah learns an important lesson in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9

An image of Delilah as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

Delilah is grounded in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 for rearending her mother's Chevelle in the previous episode. While cooking with Aunt Vi, her neighbor arrives to complain about the smell, causing Delilah to snap at him. Aunt Vi tries to explain that he is probably just lonely, but she storms off without listening.

When Aunt Vi goes to check on her, she admits to feeling overwhelmed by all the decisions she has to make regarding college. Aunt Vi validates her feelings, calling it a normal part of life and kindly tells her not to take her frustration out on others.

At dinner, their neighbor returns to complain about the music being too loud. But this time, Delilah strikes up a conversation with him and asks for help fixing a switch inside the bathroom. She even invites him to have dinner with them.

Viewers can stream The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 on Paramount+.

