“Everybody was doing it all day long”: Alec Baldwin recalls past substance addiction, says he is now “39 years sober”

In a recent interview, actor Alec Baldwin talked candidly about his experience with cocaine, and how he managed to stay sober for 39 years.

On May 1, the Rust actor discussed his life, career, and past habits in an episode of the podcast Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson. When questioned if he drinks alcohol, he said that he doesn't talk about that often.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he has been sober for over 39 years now, since February 23, 1985.

He added:

“I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn.”

Alec Baldwin mentioned how cocaine consumption was rife in those days:

“We took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long.”

Alec Baldwin admits he misses drinking

Alec Baldwin is sober now (Image via New Line Cinema)

Alec Baldwin is an American actor, comedian, and producer. He is well-known for his main and supporting roles in several movies. He has also been nominated for three Tony Awards, a BAFTA Award, an Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In his biography Nevertheless, the 66-year-old actor had talked about his struggles with drinking and drug abuse, saying that the issue was connected to "a lot of pain."

On Wednesday, May 1, in an interview for the Our Way podcast featuring Paul Anka and Skip Bronson, Baldwin provided new information on the events that drove him to ultimately take up sobriety.

Baldwin told hosts Anka and Bronson that in 1983, he moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of New York City, and that is where he got addicted to cocaine. He said that even after quitting drugs, he faced complications.

“Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking,” he said.

Addressing Anka's inquiry regarding his drinking habits these days, Baldwin said that he was now a teetotaler.

“I don't miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink,” he admitted.

Previously, on March 31, 2017, Alec Baldwin spoke candidly about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in an interview with Good Morning America. To host George Stephanopoulos, he said that it was a "tough time".

"I got sober when I was just about to turn 27," Baldwin said. "And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker... to my misery, boy, that was a tough time," he said.

He also acknowledged that there was an extreme amount of pain in his system from his drug overdose in his 20s.

Alec Baldwin is currently facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. This happened after the murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchin. Following the incident, Baldwin was prohibited from consuming alcohol and possessing firearms.

Rust is likely to release in 2024 (Image via El Dorado Pictures)

On the set of the movie Rust, outside of Santa Fe, as Baldwin was aiming a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchin, it accidentally went off. It wounded director Joel Souza and killed Hutchin.

Baldwin may only be found guilty of one of the two counts of involuntary manslaughter included in the indictment. While the other accuses him of using a firearm negligently, the more serious one charges him of having complete contempt or indifference for the safety of others.