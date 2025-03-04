"Frank narrating goes hard" — Fans react as Jon Bernthal's voiceover sets up an intense Daredevil: Born Again teaser

Just as Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, Marvel Television treated fans with a new promo for the upcoming show. The promo, released on the official @Daredevil account on X on Monday, March 3, 2025, features an interaction between the characters Frank Castle and Matt Murdock.

In the new promo for Daredevil: Born Again, fans get to see Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle / The Punisher delivering a voiceover monologue while he is having a conversation with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The promo shows him telling Matt how he doesn't need his help but rather has come to him to get permission to do what he wants to do.

The teaser continuously shows Frank giving Matt a very heavy reality check, which leads to him breaking down and attacking the former. However, the teaser has left many fans excited, and they are geeking out over Jon Bernthal's intense monologue in the promo. One user wrote on X:

"Frank narrating goes hard!"

More netizens voiced their thrill over Bernthal's monologue.

"There is quite literally nothing better than a Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher giving Daredevil a monologue about crossing a line… I HAVE LITERAL GOOSEBUMPS", said another fan.

"Punisher goin hard with the monologue. 'I don’t think you came here for me help, I think you want my permission, Red' SHEEESSHHH," expressed another fan.

The promo also got many fans excited to see Jon Bernthal return as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. With fans having last seen him in 2019, this will also mark the actor's return to the role after over five years.

"It doesn’t feel like a day since Bernthal left as Punisher holy s**t he just nails that character so well. Can’t wait to see him and then get his special presentation," shared another excited fan.

"Just letting everyone know, in the 10+ years this show has been running, THIS is it’s best promo. I’m f*****g ready," said another fan.

"that punisher dialogue is AMAZING," said another fan.

When does Daredevil: Born Again come out?

Daredevil: Born Again will have its first two episodes premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The show will be available to watch on Disney+ exclusively. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Those who have already subscribed to the platform can stream the show at no additional charge.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

The upcoming Daredevil show is a continuation of the original Netflix series that was canceled back in 2018 after three seasons. The show will focus on Matt Murdock retiring from being Daredevil and being forced back into life after a new threat arrives. The official synopsis reads:

"Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The show also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and more.

Watch the episodes of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ starting March 4, 2025.

