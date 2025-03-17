What time will Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

It's that time of the week when Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 will grace the small screens. While the official title of the episode hasn't been revealed yet by Marvel Television, fans can certainly tune in for the new episode when it premieres this Tuesday, March 18, 2025, on Disney+. It will continue the adventures of Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, fans can expect to see a lot. From the aftermath of Hector's death to corrupt cops using the Punisher symbol, it will certainly be a packed episode.

For those who want to tune in right as the episode goes live to avoid spoilers, they can do so at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time as that's when the episode will premiere.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 in all regions explored

As previously stated, Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will premiere on Disney+ on March 18, 2024, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.

Here's when fans can expect the episode to drop in their regions.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, March 18, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 4?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 when it premieres on Disney+ on March 18, 2025, in the U.S.A. and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost to them.

Is there a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4?

A preview for Daredevil: Born Again episoe 4 isn't available as of now. This is due to Disney releasing a preview for their shows closer to the release date of the episode. However, going into the episode, fans can certainly expect a lot of things to happen that will certainly shape future events.

Fans can expect to see more teases towards the Punisher and how Hector's death will eventually lead Matt to put the Daredevil suit back on.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 3

In episode 3, Matt Murdock fights the case of Hector Ayala vs. the People. After being accused of killing a cop, Hector is put in front of New York. At the same time, a killing at the docks which involved two gangs sees Vanessa get back into the crime business and settle it on her own terms. This leads to Fisk getting quite frustrated with her approach to things.

To save Hector, Matt brings out Nicky Torres - the prime witness in the case. But he is intimidated by the cops which leads to him not testifying against those who were harassing him on the platform that night. Matt then decides to reveal Hector's identity as the White Tiger to gain public support. With this tactic proving successful, the jury is convinced that Hector is of good character and announces him not guilty.

However, at the end of the episode, Hector is shot down by a vigilante dressed up as the Punisher while Fisk decides to go ahead with outlawing vigilantes.

For further updates on Daredevil: Born Again, be sure to stay tuned with us.

