How many episodes are there in Daredevil: Born Again? Episode count and more

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiered online on Disney+ today. Titled Heaven's Half Hour and Optics, the episodes were released on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and brought back Matt Murdock to the small screen in his project after he showed up as a supporting character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

When originally announced, Daredevil: Born Again was set to have 18 episodes. However, since then, the number has significantly decreased to nine episodes as the show ended up being split into two seasons. While fans can expect a new episode of the show to drop every Tuesday on Disney+, they should perhaps lower their expectations if they are still looking forward to a large amount of episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 set to have 9 episodes

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 will have around 9 episodes overall. With the first two episodes already being premiered on Disney+, nine episodes remain for now. Fans can expect a new episode of the show to premiere every Tuesday on the subscription service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

On March 25, 2025, however, fans can expect to receive two more episodes of the show to premiere on the same. Episodes 5 and 6 will premiere together after which the show will be back to its one episode per week schedule. The show will end its run on April 15, 2025, when the final episode airs.

Fans can check out the entire release schedule for the season below:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 Heaven's Half Hour March 4, 2025 2 Optics March 4, 2025 3 TBA March 11, 2025 4 TBA March 18, 2025 5 TBA March 25, 2025 6 TBA March 25, 2025 7 TBA April 1, 2025 8 TBA April 8, 2025 9 TBA April 15, 2025

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again exclusively on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show on the platform, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If fans already have a subscription to the service, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Born Again is the revival of the classic Daredevil series which ran on Netflix for around three seasons - after which it was unfortunately cancelled. The show carries on plot threads from that series and picks up a few years after season 3. With Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page happily running their own law firm, a tragedy strikes them that changes everything.

Causing Matt Murdock to retire from being Daredevil after a line is crossed, the show follows him as he deals with new threats emerging in his absence as a crime fighter. The show also sees Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin return to the fold and sees him become the Mayor of New York City as he tries outlawing vigilantes

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"In Marvel Television’s 'Daredevil: Born Again', Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The series also stars Kamar de los Reyes, Wilson Bethel, and more. For further updates on it, stay tuned with us.

