Who is Kamar de los Reyes in Daredevil: Born Again? Explained

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ with its first two episodes on March 4, 2025. Bringing back Matt Murdock onto the small screens and continuing his story after Daredevil season 3, the show takes place many years after then. It reintroduces fans to old characters like Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, Wilson Fisk, Vanessa, and more, while introducing some new personalities too.

One of those characters in Daredevil: Born Again happens to be the character of Hector Ayala aka the White Tiger, played by late actor Kamar de los Reyes in the show. Being his final project in his filmography, Reyes makes a posthumous appearance as the Marvel superhero in the series and gets his own time to shine as well.

Taking a look at Kamar de los Reyes' White Tiger from Daredevil: Born Again

In Daredevil: Born Again, Kamar de los Reyes steps into the role of the White Tiger. After being falsely accused of killing a cop, Reyes is arrested and put into jail. However, when Matt Murdock believes that he is innocent, he decides to help him out and agrees to represent him in court. In the comics, Hector Ayala aka the White Tiger was created by Bill Mantio, Yvette Perez, and George Perez.

He was first introduced in Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #19 in November 1975, and was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. When studying at ESU in New York City, he found tiger amulets which were left behind by the Sons of the Tiger. After he tried on the three amulets, it was revealed that he could turn into the White Tiger which gave him superhuman strength and abilities beyond his comprehension.

This effectively kicked off his superhero career in the comics as he has a deep understanding of martial arts and using his strength decided to do some good.

Everything to know about late Daredevil: Born Again actor Kamar de los Reyes

Prior to appearing in Daredevil: Born Again, Kamar de los Reyes had a pretty established career and was well known. Hailing from Puerto Rico, the actor's big break came when he portrayed the Chicano boxer named Pedro "Roadman" Quinn in Blade to the Heat, a theatrical production that received a lot of acclaim, and Reyes' performance was praised as well.

Aside from that, Reyes also shared the stage with actor Patrick Stewart in the stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest in 1995. Aside from that, Kamar de los Reyes had a big television career as well where he starred in shows like Law & Order and CSI: Miami. He had also starred alongside greats like Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris in the movie Nixon.

Kamar de los Reyes' career went beyond the small screen too. He was best known for portraying the villain Raul Menendez in the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, and also recently made another posthumous appearance in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Prior to the release of Daredevil: Born Again, the actor tragically passed away due to Cancer on December 24, 2023, at the age of 56. Fans can currently check him out as the White Tiger on the show as its first two episodes are streaming on Disney+ right now.

