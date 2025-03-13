Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 sets up this huge Punisher storyline from the comics - Explained

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, titled The Hollow of His Hand, premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Going into the episode, fans are treated to 40 minutes of good-old Matt Murdock doing what he does best - fighting a case in court. Only this case happens to be that of Hector Ayala aka the White Tiger as he is accused of killing an undercover cop in cold blood.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 to follow. Reader's discretion is advised.

While Matt Murdock does win the case in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, with Hector Ayala also being pronounced to be not guilty - it also sets up a major Punisher storyline from the comics. The storyline itself being that of the cops adopting the Punisher symbol and using him as a role model to instill fear among those who will stand against them.

However, the only caveat here being - the Punisher doesn't like cops at all.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 sets up the storyline between the cops and the Punisher

Throughout the show, fans have gotten to see the cops having adopted the Punisher symbol by having it tattooed on them. In Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, this trend continues as another cop sports the Punisher symbol on his neck and then at the end of the episode - someone dressed up as the vigilante shoots Ayala in the head as well.

This effectively proves the fact that the cops are being inspired by the Punisher and are considering him as a hero. This very easily sets up a major storyline from the comics where Frank Castle is actually shown to hate cops who have adopted his persona and are doing "good" in his name.

In Punisher #13, which was released in July, 2022, fans can get to see Frank Castle lecturing a few cops who are using his symbol and idolizing him. However, unfortunately for them, Frank absolutely hates cops as he believes that those who are responsible for protecting the lives of others shouldn't be adopting the symbol of an enemy of the state.

"I'll only say this once: We're not the same. You took an oath to uphold the law. You help people. I gave that up a long time ago. You don't do what I do. Nobody does. You boys need a role model? His name is Captain America and he'd be happy to have you," said Frank Castle to the cops.

What can fans expect going forward in Daredevil: Born Again?

Expand Tweet

Given that the Punisher is confirmed to appear in future episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, fans can certainly expect Frank Castle to go after these cops. Seeing as Hector Ayala was murdered in cold blood by someone disguised as Frank Castle, this will certainly irk the anti-hero who has given up on the system and seek them out and perhaps put an end to them as well.

Perhaps this is what leads to Frank Castle coming into the story of Daredevil: Born Again and will form his arc for the show. Fans can tune in for the next episode of the Marvel series when it premieres next Tuesday on March 18, 2025.

