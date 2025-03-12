Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 will continue the action-filled story of Matt Murdock as he tries to become the hero of Hell’s Kitchen again, facing more challenges from Wilson Fisk. After the events in episode 3, Fisk is becoming more powerful, and Matt is dealing with his troubles from the past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 will be airing next Tuesday, on March 18, 2025 at 9 pm ET. In this episode, the focus is expected to be on Daredevil's personal challenges, and his fights with both old and new enemies. The show, in mixing exciting action with intense drama, leaves fans curious to see how Matt will handle his difficult choices. Can he be the Daredevil again and stop the growing dangers?

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 is scheduled for release at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on March 18, 2025, in the United States.

Like the earlier episodes, the release time may be different based on the timezone in which the audience is located. Fans should check Disney+ for the exact time in their area for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, so they don’t miss it.

Region Date Time United States (ET) March 18, 2025 3:00 AM United States (PT) March 18, 2025 12:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) March 18, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (CET) March 18, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) March 18, 2025 1:30 PM Australia (AEST) March 18, 2025 7:00 PM

Where to Watch

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 will be available exclusively on Disney+. Viewers will need a valid subscription to access this episode. For subscribers, there is no additional cost to watch the latest episode once it airs.

Recap of Episode 3

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, the story focuses a lot on the character White Tiger, played by Kamar de los Reyes, who passed away in 2023. His performance is powerful, and makes his character's sudden and tragic death in the show feel even more heart-wrenching.

White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala, plays a vital role in leading Daredevil (Matt Murdock) back to his hero ways. In a touching scene, they talk the day before Hector’s big trial, and Hector’s pain and determination is evident, something that Matt seems to be struggling with himself.

Most of this episode talks about how Hector’s trial is influencing things in New York City, particularly about people's views on vigilantes like Daredevil. Matt Murdock is representing Hector in court, fighting to clear his name of a crime he didn’t commit. There’s a lot of tension, especially because of a police officer, Powell, who lies, saying Hector killed another cop.

Besides all the courtroom drama, the audience sees a bit of what’s happening with Kingpin, who is now the mayor and trying to keep his distance from his criminal past. He and his wife, Vanessa, are trying to appear like a normal, rich couple, interested in buying expensive art, but it is a front for laundering money.

Returning to the trial, we are taken aback when Matt chooses to uncover Hector's secret identity as White Tiger, thinking it would support his case. Unfortunately, this move does not go as planned, and despite their best efforts, Hector's hopes for freedom and to carry on as White Tiger come to an end.

As the episode concludes, it pauses to contemplate Hector's principles and the influence he has had, serving as a reminder to Matt and the viewers about the sacrifices involved in being a hero and the severe challenges they encounter.

The episode ends on a poignant note, transporting us back to a happier time in Hector's life with a recollection of his childhood in Puerto Rico, illustrating that in his passing, he finds a kind of freedom.

What to expect in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Expand Tweet

As Matt gets more involved in his role as Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 will keep showing crime in New York City. With more police corruption coming to light, Matt, as Daredevil, might meet new friends and enemies in his fight for justice.

The story will also look more into the personal lives of the characters, especially how Fisk tricks others, and the tough choices the other characters face. Since there were hints about Frank Castle (The Punisher) coming back in the last episode, viewers can expect an exciting mix that could change everything for Matt.

For further updates on Daredevil: Born Again, be sure to stay tuned with us.

