“7 years in the making” — Daredevil: Born Again stuns Marvel fans as it delivers a gritty and intense comeback for Matt Murdock

The most awaited, Daredevil: Born Again, has been released on March 5, 2025, on Disney+. This show was directed by Matt Corman & Chris Ord, created by Dario Scardapane, and produced by Marvel Studios. This show is the continuation of Daredevil (2015-2018), which was originally released on Netflix.

Ad

Daredevil has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with this series. The series has returned 7 years after Netflix canceled the show in 2018. Viewers watched two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, and fans flooded X with reactions and reviews.

A user expressed:

"Daredevil: Born Again is one raw, brutal, and bloody return for Matt Murdock, 7 years in the making."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the reactions from X.

"OH. MY. GOD. THAT FINAL SEQUENCE OF EPISODE 2. WE ARE SO BACK EVERYBODY." - expressed by a fan.

"Foggy dead, a year time jump, Matt isn’t daredevil anymore, Vanessa the new crime boss, Fisk is mayor, Karen left nyc, bullseye still alive, and it’s only been 1 episode…" - a fan's emotional tweet.

Ad

"I don't get to see him again. WE don't get to see Foggy again- because my friend is dead." The most sickening, heartbreaking and shocking 15 minutes of a new season in a tv show." - a fan said.

More fans reacted to the first two episodes:

"Watched the first 2 episodes of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again in my home theater because if Matt Murdock can sense everything in the dark, I might as well try too... These episodes were just Awesome Loved them" - a user expressed.

Ad

"Daredevil Born Again's 2 episode premiere was just phenomenal. This sequence alone dials up my emotions to 11. From Daredevil and Bullseye's epic fight, to Foggy's shocking demise in Karen's arms, this is Marvel TV at it's absolute BEST." - a fan said.

"Finished the first two episodes of #Daredevil Born Again. - Really glad the dark tone carried over to the MCU - Missed some of the lighting from the Netflix series, but the visuals were still good - Charlie Cox is born for this role - Ending of Episode 2 made me smile... a lot" - a fan said.

Ad

Where to watch and what is the premise of Daredevil: Born Again?

Ad

This series is available on Disney+. To watch this series, viewers should have a Disney+ subscription. If viewers already has a subscription, then there is no need to pay an extra amount.

The upcoming show is a continuation of the original Netflix series, where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) stopped being a vigilante, and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) became New York City's new mayor. Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"Daredevil: Born Again starts a year after blind lawyer Matt Murdock quit his operations as the masked vigilante "Daredevil," and several years after the events of Daredevil (2015–2018). Wilson Fisk, a former crime lord, is elected mayor of New York City in the first season, setting the two on a collision course while Murdock continues his legal battle for justice."

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates related to Daredevil: Born Again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback